All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Jack Harlow yearn for some Doja Cat intimacy, and Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco kick off their engagement with a joint album. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Jack Harlow — “Just Us” Feat. Doja Cat Jack Harlow has an eye for Doja Cat on their new collaborative single, “Just Us.” The irony is that in the song’s video, it’s far from just the two of them, as there are cameos from everybody from Matt Damon to PinkPantheress to Succession‘s Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun). Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco — “Younger And Hotter Than Me” Betrothed pop icons Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco unveiled their new collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, last week, as well as a video for “Younger And Hotter Than Me.” The track was co-written by Finneas, which makes sense given that the song isn’t far removed from the sorts of emotional ballads Billie Eilish busts out.

Japanese Breakfast — “Picture Window” Michelle Zauner’s movie adaptation of her hit book Crying In H Mart is currently “on pause,” but her Japanese Breakfast music is going full-steam ahead. She just dropped a new album, For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women), and to mark the release, she shared a video for album highlight “Picture Window.” Lil Durk — “Can’t Hide It” Feat. Jhené Aiko Durk and Aiko are in love. Not with each other (they each have their own healthy relationships), but they address their respective muses on the romantic collab “Can’t Hide It.”

J-Hope — “Mona Lisa” BTS isn’t back from hiatus yet, but fans have been eating regardless as the group’s members have provided an essentially non-stop torrent of solo material. The latest comes from J-Hope, who offered the artistic and catchy “Mona Lisa” last week. Nav and Metro Boomin — “Real Me” Nav fans have been waiting for On My Way 2 Rexdale, and now we know the album is finally set to drop later this month. He offered a taste last week with “Real Me,” which sees Nav on some moody production from Metro Boomin.

Nettspend — “Impact” Feat. Xaviersobased Nettspend has only been an adult for a few days at this point (he turned 18 last week), but he’s already crushing it. He’s fresh off a performance at Rolling Loud California, and now he has linked with Xaviersobased on the new single “Impact,” a synthy quick-hitter of a single. Amelia Moore — “F*ck, Marry, Kill” Congratulations are in order for Amelia Moore, who recently took a major step by joining the Republic Records roster. The alternative R&B rising star just shared her first single for the label: “F*ck, Marry, Kill,” which showcases her personality on a classic-sounding track.