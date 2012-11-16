5 NBA Playoff Teams That Could Use Anderson Varejao

Kyrie Irving is a revelation at point, and his combination with rookie Dion Waiters has made their backcourt one of the most formidable tandems in the league. But they’re simply not talented enough to stay with a loaded middle-class in the Eastern Conference (Miami being the sole upper tier team; sorry Knicks fans – you’re not there yet). As such, it’s about time Cleveland GM Chris Grant will probably get offers to deal their floppy-haired forward, Anderson Varejao. Even though he looks a lot like Sideshow Bob (complete with clown feet), Varejao has been a force on the glass this season, and he’s shooting over 60 percent from the floor on his way to lofty offensive averages (15.9 points and 13.7 rebounds a game this season).
His value has never been higher for a trade to a playoff-bound team who could use his intriguing skill set, so let’s go through five contenders that should try and swing a deal for Varejao. We know ‘Bron would like him in South Beach, but keep in mind, we’re going through these teams in a vacuum: salary restrictions and matching player contracts can be left to the numbers people. We’d just like to see how intriguing he’d be for these five without letting money cloud the thought process (even if his contract is super friendly – he’s making $8.4 million this year, $9 next year, and then in 2014-2015, it’s a partially guaranteed $9.7 million).
5. DALLAS MAVERICKS
That’s if they’re a playoff team. Dirk still needs to come back, but O.J. Mayo and Darren Collison have been good enough so that Mark Cuban‘s second tier offseason acquisitions have helped Dallas start a respectable 5-4 on the season. They’re certainly in the running for a No. 7 or 8 seed in this year’s Western Conference once Nowitzki returns to the court, but one thing they do struggle with is defensive rebounding. Or really, rebounding of any sort. They’re in the bottom five for defensive efficiency and defensive rebounding per Hoopdata. In turn, it’s engendered some solid shooting from their opponents as they collect offensive rebounds and go right back up for a high percentage shot in the paint. Varejao is an absolute beast on the defensive glass. He’s second in the league in defensive rebounding rate. If you added Varejao to a lineup that’s already getting Shawn Marion back, that’s an intriguing frontcourt with two guys that can rebound and defend people like LeBron James and Kevin Durant. If Mark Cuban and Donnie Nelson were smart, they’d have Chris Grant on speed dial right now.