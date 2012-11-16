5 NBA Playoff Teams That Could Use Anderson Varejao

It’s too early in the season to say for certain which teams will and won’t make the playoffs, but we can confidently say some teams are still a lock, or they’re going to at least be in the running as the season progresses. One team that’s almost certainly going to miss the playoffs again, and will probably not even contend for a final spot in the Eastern Conference – at least not yet – are the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kyrie Irving is a revelation at point, and his combination with rookie Dion Waiters has made their backcourt one of the most formidable tandems in the league. But they’re simply not talented enough to stay with a loaded middle-class in the Eastern Conference (Miami being the sole upper tier team; sorry Knicks fans – you’re not there yet). As such, it’s about time Cleveland GM Chris Grant will probably get offers to deal their floppy-haired forward, Anderson Varejao. Even though he looks a lot like Sideshow Bob (complete with clown feet), Varejao has been a force on the glass this season, and he’s shooting over 60 percent from the floor on his way to lofty offensive averages (15.9 points and 13.7 rebounds a game this season).

His value has never been higher for a trade to a playoff-bound team who could use his intriguing skill set, so let’s go through five contenders that should try and swing a deal for Varejao. We know ‘Bron would like him in South Beach, but keep in mind, we’re going through these teams in a vacuum: salary restrictions and matching player contracts can be left to the numbers people. We’d just like to see how intriguing he’d be for these five without letting money cloud the thought process (even if his contract is super friendly – he’s making $8.4 million this year, $9 next year, and then in 2014-2015, it’s a partially guaranteed $9.7 million).

*** *** ***