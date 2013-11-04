5 Overreactions You Should Avoid After The NBA’s First Week

The NBA made its glorious return this past week, and this season looks like it will be a special one. A few things that stood out to me after week one: the Nets showed they can compete with the Heat;andare already developing chemistry; the Magic, Suns and 76ers don’t want you to know they really are tanking (who would have thought those teams would have the same or better records than the Heat after week one?); and the Pelicans not only unveiled a very creepy mascot , butforgot he was traded.

With each new season comes excitement, enjoyment and most of all, a healthy dose of optimism for each fan base. The players are engaged in the games, make the extra pass, and seemingly every game is competitive. That will change. I’m a glass-half-full kind of guy, but even I know two or three games does not a season make. I frequently check my Twitter, and after scrolling through my news feed this past week, I found myself asking myself “People really think that?”

Listen, I get it. You’re excited, your team is doing well (or terribly), and some player goes on a tear and puts up outrageous numbers. I don’t blame you for your irrational thoughts. Really, who am I to judge? I’m the one who thought the Cavs were making the playoffs after beating the Celtics their first game without LeBron (and then they came back to planet Earth and finished 19-63). The point is people overreact every year. I want to sit back and just smile when I see some of the things people say (This is Bismack Biyombo‘s year!), but inside there’s a part of me begging to say something. So let’s straighten a few things out.

Michael Carter-Williams is the NEXT star point guard!

Sorry to rain on your collective parades, 76ers fans, but we need to slow down the MCW bandwagon momentarily. After bursting onto the scene with his near quadruple-double against the Heat in his first game, MCW had fans calling him the next Gary Payton. He followed up that game with two more stellar performances (14 points and five assists against the Wizards; 26 points, 10 assists and three steals against Chicago). Did he have an amazing first game? Yes. Is he the frontrunner for Rookie of the Year? Probably. (Nothing against Michael, but who else can they give it to outside of Victor Oladipo?) Did the Heat overlook Philly in their first back-to-back of the season? It sure looks like it. Even Carter-Williams himself admitted LeBron was “coasting a little bit.”

Remember when that Jeremy Lin guy went on an absolute tear for two weeks in New York last year? Once teams figured him out, we saw his true level of production. Look Philly fans, I like Carter-Williams a lot. I really do. I saw him dominate some games first hand at Syracuse last year. He really does have the talent. But, I also saw him submit some serious duds (like his 3-for-17 shooting night against Temple). The point is, he has some serious potential (his decision-making and shot selection looks 10 times better already), but he is also going to go through major struggles this season, as the 76ers as a whole will. Let’s wait a little before announcing him as franchise savior and definite All-Star lock.

The Lakers aren’t that bad, and when Kobe comes back…LOOKOUT!

Laker-fan and fellow writer Elizabeth Benson probably thinks otherwise, but I’m not sold on the Lakers. Sure, they came out and played great D’Antoni-ball game one, and I’ll admit Xavier Henry looks like he might finally have found a place to call home after shuffling around the NBA in his first few seasons. But, do you really think the Kobe-less Lakers can win enough games to even be in the running if/when Kobe returns?

After going 2-2, Lakers fans still are hoping for a miracle. I know nobody wants to say it, but I will: the Lakers are reloading this season (the Lakers don’t rebuild). The Lakers front office has to be thrilled now. They came out and beat the Clippers (defending the Staples Center) and if Pau Gasol keeps playing like this, he’s going to net them a nice first rounder come the trade deadline. You think they’ll keep him around in the last year of his contract, especially when the only large contract on the books next year is Steve Nash? I don’t doubt for a second that Kobe will return and be some form of himself, he’s the Black Mamba! But I also don’t expect the already apathetic defensive-version of Bryant to suddenly expend himself on the defensive side of the ball when he returns.

With Nash looking every bit of age 39, (and sitting out the second of most back-to-backs), is a Nash, Bryant and Nick Young (who has never once been mentioned positively in regards to defense) grouping really going to stop anyone out West? AND that’s not even including Gasol and the undersized Shawne Williams down low. With bottom feeders like the Pelicans and Kings improving over the offseason, (have you seen Anthony Davis yet? He’s playing on a whole different level this year) and the Mavs looking more competitive than predicted, this is finally the year the Lakers will miss the playoffs.

Derrick Rose will never be the same

After starting the season shooting just 15-for-52 (just 28.8 percent), there is a growing skepticism that Rose will never be what he once was. My advice? Don’t do it. Rose is still working his way back and while he is going through an awful shooting slump to start the season, I don’t doubt at all that the former MVP will get back into the swing of things as the season progresses. If the preseason was any indication (he was tied for second in scoring with 20.7 PPG, including 44 percent from three), Rose can still score, and unless my eyes deceive me, Rose looks like he’s just as athletic as before. Maybe the hype surrounding the Bulls has been a little blown out of proportion — it looks like they really need a secondary scorer to knock of the Heat — but Rose will be just fine. Let’s give him more than a week to get back into it before we mourn his career.

