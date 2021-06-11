The second round matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks shifts to Georgia on Friday evening. The series is knotted at 1-1, with Game 3 potentially providing a swing point in the best-of-seven clash. Atlanta won Game 1 behind an explosive effort from Trae Young, while Philadelphia found some defensive answers and leaned on Joel Embiid over the course of a comfortable Game 2 win.

Though Embiid is officially listed as questionable for Game 3 with a knee issue, he has been the best player in the series. The All-NBA center has dominated an individual matchup against Clint Capela and, even with the Hawks throwing double teams in his direction, Embiid has 79 points and 22 rebounds in two games. The rest of Philadelphia’s offense hasn’t been off-the-charts, but the 76ers did find their footing in the first half of Game 2, particularly with Tobias Harris attacking the rim and the Hawks struggling with their transition defense.

Unfortunately, Atlanta will be without De’Andre Hunter for the rest of the season as a result of a meniscus injury. Hunter did not play in the first two games, but his absence was felt, with the Hawks seemingly one big wing short when dealing with Harris and Ben Simmons. Still, Young provides sky-high upside offensively, and Atlanta does have a bevy of shooters. Kevin Huerter and Danilo Gallinari provided a significant punch in reserve duty during Game 2, and they could be X-factors for Game 3 and beyond.

From a betting standpoint, Game 2 went Under the total of 225.5 points and Philadelphia covered the closing point spread of 6.5 points as a favorite.

Game 3 TV Info

Tip Time: Friday, June 11; 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: ESPN

Game 3 Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Series Prices: 76ers (-250), Hawks (+200)

Spread: 76ers -1 (-109), Hawks +1 (-112)

Total: Over 225 (-109), Under 225 (-112)

Money Line: 76ers (-114), Hawks (-105)

Game 3 Player Scoring Props (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Kevin Huerter O/U 11.5 Points (Over -113/Under -113)

John Collins O/U 14.5 (-113/-113)

Louis Williams O/U 6.5 (-113/-113)

Danny Green O/U 8.5 (-113/-113)

Seth Curry O/U 14.5 (-105/-122)

Joel Embiid O/U 32.5 (-113/-113)

Danilo Gallinari O/U 12.5 (-106/-121)

Ben Simmons O/U 13.5 (+102/-129)

Trae Young O/U 27.5 (-113/-113)

Clint Capela O/U 11.5 (-120/-107)

Bogdan Bogdanović O/U 17.5 (-113/-113)

Tobias Harris O/U 20.5 (-113/-113)