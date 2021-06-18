The Philadelphia 76ers look to stay alive in the 2021 NBA Playoffs on Friday evening. Doc Rivers’ team visits the Atlanta Hawks for Game 6 of a best-of-seven second round series, with Philadelphia trailing by a 3-2 margin. Atlanta won the last two games with considerable comebacks, including a second-half deficit of 26 points in Game 5 on Wednesday.

Joel Embiid is officially listed as questionable, as he has been for every game in the series, and he continues to play through a torn meniscus in his knee. Embiid has been dominant at times, particularly in first halves, and the Sixers will likely ask him to produce at a superstar level once again. Elsewhere, Seth Curry is enjoying a highly productive series from long range, but both Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris have scuffled at times offensively, especially during what was a maddening Game 5 loss.

On Atlanta’s side, a “never say die” attitude has permeated the proceedings and they have been incredibly effective in their home building since Nate McMillan took over as the team’s interim head coach. Fresh off a playoff career high 39-point performance in Game 5, Trae Young will look to key the Hawks offensively, and he is surrounded by shooters like Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kevin Huerter, as well as play finishers like John Collins and Clint Capela. In Game 5, it was veteran reserve guard Lou Williams that provided an undeniable spark, as he scored 13 points in the first six minutes of the fourth quarter as Atlanta began its ludicrous comeback.

From a betting standpoint, Game 5 went Under the total of 224.5 points and Atlanta covered the closing point spread of 7.5 points as an underdog.

Game 6 TV Info

Tip Time: Friday, June 18; 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: ESPN

Game 6 Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Series Prices: Hawks (-177), 76ers (+140)

Spread: 76ers -3 (-112), Hawks +3 (-109)

Total: Over 221 (-112), Under 221 (-109)

Money Line: 76ers (-155), Hawks (+130)

