Rick Adelman To Become A Wolf

There’s little doubt you heard Derek Fisher advising players to get ready for the season. Fisher is denying that he sent texts to players reminding them to stay in shape because a resolution was working itself together, but it got many fans in a tizzy. We honestly won’t believe it until we’re watching games on opening night. Negotiations have a funny way of going sour right when everything seemed all good. Either way, we’d love to see the season start soon since fall is fast approaching. Just give us something more official than vague texts, tweets and quotes … Minnesota might finally have a coach. Yesterday afternoon, Kevin Love tweeted out: Houston, we have a coach. Then later into the night, it was confirmed that Rick Adelman has agreed in principle to coach the T’Wolves. This is huge for them. Adelman is one of the best coaches in the league, and gives the franchise instant credibility from the bench. Plus, Love is overwhelmingly happy, which will mean a lot when it comes time to sign an extension. Do you think Adelman was the right guy for the job? … More from Shaq on Dwight Howard: “I don’t have a problem. But my thing is if you want to call yourself me (Superman), then you’ve got big shoes to fill…I don’t envy him; he’s a great young player. But I’ve never seen him dog another center out. I tried to dog centers out. I went at David Robinson. If Dwight doesn’t win two or three championships, I’m going to be disappointed. He doesn’t have nobody. When I came in the league, I had to go through Alonzo Mourning, Arvydas Sabonis, Kevin Duckworth, Rik Smits. Now I can’t name any other centers besides Kendrick Perkins and Andrew Bynum. Who else is there? That’s it.” Tell ’em how you feel boss. In all seriousness we’d also be disappointed if Dwight doesn’t get some rings. But as Shaq suggested, his current team’s makeup won’t cut it. Besides the rings, do you think Howard will become a league MVP in his career? His three consecutive Defensive POY Awards don’t need further explanation and his offensive game, while still raw, has steadily improved. There’s no other center now – with Yao Ming gone – or in the foreseeable future seeing him at the throne. He’s been mentioned as a fringe nominee for MVP before and he hasn’t peaked yet. Imagine how much worse the Magic would be without Howard denying at the rim, securing possessions via rebounds and refining his low-post game? Seeing him win an MVP down the line isn’t out of the question when you consider everything he brings to the table … People are STILL arguing over who the greatest team of all-time is. Our guess? The 1986 Celtics … Who has the best roster in the unofficial “Lockout League” starting up in Vegas? … EuroBasket 2011 moved to the quarters recently with a rather notable exit in its wake. Germany, led by 2011 NBA Finals MVP Dirk Nowitzki, lost to Lithuania 84-75. Dirk’s gang suffered elimination from the defeat and won’t get a bid to play in the 2012 Summer Olympics. The downfall has bigger ramifications for Dirk’s international career since there’s no telling if he’ll suit up for his home country in the future. Losing before the quarterfinals is a tough way to exit but at least he still has an O’Brien trophy to defend … Moreover, it seemed like it was all good just a week ago for France and Turkey. Parker and the Baguettes edged out Turkey and Lithuania. Then the team gave Tony and Joakim time off while the rest of squad withstood a 27-point whuppin’ from Spain. They’ve got a beatable opponent in Greece in the quarterfinals but they haven’t beaten the tougher squads in convincing fashion yet. You have to wonder if they can advance past the semis with their recent play against the stronger opponents. Meanwhile, Turkey’s out of the running thanks to the aforementioned loss, capping a three-game slide against Germany and Serbia. Oh well, looks like Hedo Turkoglu will have plenty of time for pizza and karaoke next summer … Luis Scola (32 points) led Argentina over Brazil 80-75 in the finals of the Americas Olympic qualifier … The first round of Dime’s Ultimate Movie Baller one-on-one tournament is nearly over and the results are almost complete. So far, Neon easily took out Kenny Tyler and his ghost brother, Tom Shepherd surprisingly won almost 75 percent of the vote over Saleh, Butch McRae won easily over the No. 1 Hoosier and Lewis Scott won boringly over Henry Steele. The two big surprises were these: Jesus Shuttlesworth straight murdered Travis Porter. Porter finished with under 5 percent. And the first major upset occurred when the Teen Wolf advanced past Scott McKnight. The results from the final two first round matchups will be announced tomorrow … And Deron Williams finally played in his first game in Turkey, dropping 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists in 18 minutes to lead Besiktas to a 93-91 win in the Bormio Tournament in Italy … We’re out like Nash’s popularity right now in Canada.
The real question is much leash will Rick have to get Minnesota in order? The Wolves were built to lose and unless a Boston Celtics Big Three level goes down or they draft another player who’s winds up being a HOFer like KG, patience is required. Does Rick really need the money that bad?
Dwight could wind up winning as much or more than Shaq since he’s got more of a work ethic than Shaq ever had.
Maybe Adelman is looking for a challenge.
Also word is that Adelman will eventually moves into the front office and run basketball operations. Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor is ready to put the team in Adelman’s hands. That is rumor, but a pretty credible rumor. So that is another benefit in terms of future job security.
Another thing is that Love played in high school with Adelman’s son and considers him a close family friend. The perceived franchise player claimed that the hiring of Adelman as coach will play a role in whether or not he signs an extension with the Wolves. So management may be trying to butter up Love and appease his needs. Unlike the Lakers who already see Kobe retiring in a few years and didn’t care for his input during the team’s coach search. That’s another story but related as Kobe considered Adelman a top candidate to replace Phil Jackson.
I hope that solved your qualms. And anyone else’s who was thinking the same thing as PROMOMAN
Dwight won’t win a chip as long as he stays in Orlando without a star young scoring guard and some players who at least attempt to make 1st or 2nd defensive team. He talked about not going to LA cause he don’t want to follow Shaq’s foot steps. Negro please! Put pride to the side. I would be up in Hollywood with the quickness. He betta start thinking about the Bulls or something. Trade for Noah and Boozer.
Still can’t convince myself to watch euro ball. When does NCAA start?
DWIGHT SHOULD WAIT TO SIGN IN CHICAGO. NOAH WOULD PLAY POWER FORWARD AND WHO FUCKING WITH THAT FRONTCOURT? Maybe a couple teams but my brain wont allow me to think of what teams cuz i’m lazy right now.
shaq is right that dwight needs quality opposing centers to show how good center he is, history wise. shaq had to battle some really good players and dwight was matched against old shaq and injury slowed yao. maybe if bynum develops, but that is big if…
Wait, was that Shaq quote First & Foremost making shit up again? I don’t know what to believe…
Shaq is right in going up against more quality centers, but jeez, his argument got weak with mentioning Smits and Duckworth :) Smits is basically Z. Ilgauskas and Duckworth maybe Dampier? Not top of the class either way.
Rik Smits and Zydrunas Ilgauskas stats are almost equal but I have more fondness for the Flying Dutchman.
It would be fair to say that most of Reggie Miller’s success with the Pacers is tied to Smits and the Davies boys.
On another topic, I give credit to Rick Adelman. He knows how to pick his teams.
The Sacramento team he handled had Mike Bibby, Doug Christie, Peja Stajakovic, Chris Webber, and Vlade Divac in the starting lineup.
Given the current Timberwolves roster, he would have a starting unit of Ricky Rubio, Wesley Johnson, Michael Beasley, Derrick Williams, and Kevin Love.
It is not a stretch to say that there are similarities there.
Yo deron Williams got a one line ups? That’s it after all this players playing overseas hoopla? Dime gotta do better than that.
Shaq is gettin annoyin already. Dude been hatin on Dwight since he started to get old. Jealousy ain’t a good look, Shaq. Talkin all that mess about winnin. How many rings does Shaq’s ass got after playin his whole career with Penny, Kobe, Lebron, Wade, Nash, Amare, Pierce, KG, Rondo and Ray? Only 4 in DAMN NEAR 20 YEARS??? Who’s the best player Dwight ever played with? Hedo? Jameer? The ghost of Gil? Shaq needs to fall back cuz now it just lookin weak.
2. To that clown reporter tryin to blame Canada’s National Team suckin so bad on Nash, dude strugglin too.
Instead of blamin the 37 yr old with the bad back, dude needs to get on the young guns(Tristan Thompson, Myck Kabongo). At least Cory Joseph showed up. Just stick to writin hockey articles and let those of us who know hoops tell the tale…..punk
About the Eurobasket :
Germany’s elimination is sad for Dirk but was expected, he has seemed exhausted (spent quite some time on the bench when his team needed him) and Kaman, for all the good things he brought, has been some kind of a turnover machine.
France has decided to rest its core (Diaw didn’t play a lot as well) and avoid both Spain and host Lithuania until the final, IF they can reach the final. Two years ago, they didn’t calculate, beat Greece (who let them win) in a qualifying game, and got Spain (who had struggled) in the 1/4, who of course stomped them. So letting Spain win makes great sense.
For the “they haven’t beaten the tougher squads in convincing fashion yet”, well what did you expect ? Remember this is a team with no great inside scorer, no reliable 3-point shooter besides the injured Michael Gelabale (yes, the one drafted by Seattle)… that they managed to beat Serbia in OT (even with a miracle buzzer miss) and Lithuania with a 25% 3rd quarter means a lot, as they would have lost those games a few years ago. They’re really much better than they used to, not on Spain’s level obviously (even the USA would have a hard time against Gasol² and Ibaka), but they can definetly reach the final.
Of course, they will lose by one against Greece on thursday with a 0-9 in the final minute (see 2005) and I will look silly, but hey
It took Shaq almost a decade to win in the Finals. True Dwight has no real threat at his position but the game has changed. Teams don’t run post plays 6 times in a row anymore.
Shaq was more Hulk/Thing than Superman anyway.
Cosign #15 re: Canadian team
Trust me Dizzle. I get into arguments about Nash and the Canadian team all the time. People love to blame the hall-of-famer and say he could have done more.
More??
He’s been with the Canadian Men’s program since he was 16!! Where are these current canadian NBA and NCAA players? Weak ass shit. A 37 yr old needs to rest that body to earn his paycheck in the NBA. Those 19 year olds need to (literally) get with the program.
Shaq is speaking like he didn’t shit away the last 5 years of his career. He is also acting as if Dwight is surrounded by all stars the same way he was in LA.
If i was Dwight, I’d point out to Shaq that he choked with 4 all stars (Young Kobe started in the ASG even though he was the Lakers 6th man, Van Exel, Ceballos, E.Jones) on his team. (funny, I thought the NBA was diluted back then according to some people)
So the TWolves hired Rick Alderman….WTF? Maybe they just wanted an experienced coach because their team is so young. Stupid move still, Alderman ain’t bad but he sure as hell ain’t good. Would be nice to see some of the assistants around the NBA who put in tons of years/work get a shot at running a team. That seems more ideal.
i dunno why Shaq is hating on Dwight. Shaq BITCHED twice in Miami when the Heat/Magic game was coming up. Shaq played in Miamis previous game, but didnt suit up for the next game against the Magic (proof he aint wanna play against a young raw Dwight). later that year, shaq did it again. bitched out. didnt play the Heat/Magic game, but played in the Heats very next game. 2007 I think. yall can look it up….
Rick Adelman is a fine coach. quite underrated I think. He gutted victories out of the Houston Rockets the last few seasons. and he helped Sacto from unknown to the most exciting team in the league. and he was the only coach that let Jason whitey boy chocolate williams be himself.
Adelman is a solid hire by the Wolves.
I think everybody is missing the point in all this Shaq business.
I’d be pissed too if someone started using my nickname. It’s not like Superman is an imaginative nick-name, or an original nick-name, but damnitt, that’s what Shaq called himself.
Dwight Howard is essentially attaching himself to Shaq’s legacy by adopting the same nick name and Shaq wants nothing of it since they are different players with different skills. He is going to say some things that seem harsh but it is only because Dwight is trying to cop his style.
Dwight won’t have any MVP awards if they keep giving his trophies to guards with better surrounding players… I’m looking at your Derrick Rose.
As a Canadian, I think the guy that wrote that article bashing Nash is the only guy who thinks our team didn’t over achieve getting 6th in that tournament. And instead of Nash, why not bash Tristan Thompson… it’s not like he even tried to play.
@Sam – Not like Shaq stuck to one name anyway.
I don’t think Dwight is trying to swagga-jack the nickname. The rapping “sensation” known as Soulja Boi was as hot as he will ever be at the time with his megahit dance moves. Dwight pulled out the prop during the dunk contest, completed a flat out amazing hook shot that most likely resembles how Clark Kent would dunk. The music played and the name stuck.
I say we call
Blake Griffin – Optima Prime
Serge Ibake – Teddy Bear
Gerald Green – Cupcake
Demar Derozan – Mad Props
Javale Mcgee – Two Balls One Cup
I don’t see Marques Houston throwing jabs at Danny Granger over ‘Batman’. Shaq should pass the torch and then fall back. Shaq could also gain from swinging on the cape of the most marketable player in the league. Dwight has Adidas/Vitamin Water/Gatorade/T-Mobile, appears in cartoons and Shaq is doing Icy-Hot commercials. Since when does Superman need to use Neosporin?
Shaq is lame. I respect that he tries to stick with his old school nature, but he reminds me more of how Wilt Chamberlin acted when he retired as opposed to Russell or Kareem.
I’m not saying Shaq doesn’t make a good point (although Andrew Bogut, Chris Kaman, and Brook Lopez may disagree with his annoiting Kendrick fucking perkins ahead of them as centers.
@ K Dizzle – totally agree. I’m picturing Steve Nash laying on the ground during timeouts and wondering, “Who in their right mind would realistically expect Nash to play for the national team this year?”
@ F/F – damn you beat me to it! Howard was just having some fun at the dunk contest. It’s not like he was going around in locker rooms, on the cell phone and on Facebook/Twitter asking dudes to stop calling Shaq “Superman”.
Beiber – This quote “I don’t have a problem. But my thing is if you want to call yourself me (Superman), then you’ve got big shoes to fill…I don’t envy him; he’s a great young player. But I’ve never seen him dog another center out. I tried to dog centers out. I went at David Robinson. If Dwight doesn’t win two or three championships, I’m going to be disappointed. He doesn’t have nobody. When I came in the league, I had to go through Alonzo Mourning, Arvydas Sabonis, Kevin Duckworth, Rik Smits. Now I can’t name any other centers besides Kendrick Perkins and Andrew Bynum. Who else is there? That’s it.”
First rule of nicknames is that you can’t give yourself a nickname. You can’t do it. Kobe never gets enough crap for naming himself “The Black Mamba”, but he’s had a great career, so I guess he can do it. But Sasha calling himself the Machine, Dwight calling himself Superman, you just can’t do it. I’m not saying Sasha and Dwight are the same level, but Dwight and Kobe damn sure aren’t, and Dwight and Shaq damn sure aren’t. Shaq is The Diesel. The all of his Shaqa_______ nicknames. He has a Superman tatoo, but so do half of the hipsters out there. I wish I had a better nickname, but I got stuck with Big Red, Kane, and later Dynasty. I guess they are pretty good looking back at it, but at the time I was running with guys names A-Rock, Big Tone, Georgia, J-Bone, Little Tone, Elmo, Peeber, Big D, G Stokes, Billy Doo, Hatch, Dice, Brrr… It was nice when Kane was in the WWF and they called him the Big Red Machine, so everyone thought I got the nickname since I was the Big Red Machine. Sadly, not the case. After a night with some 40’s, wow, I haven’t had a 40 in ages, and some Mickey’s, the P.E. song “Burn Hollywood, Burn” came on and I drunkenly yelled, in my best Flavor Flav voice of course, “YEAH KANE!!! WHAT UP G?!” From that point on, after every block, basket, rebound, steal, whatever, they all yelled “YEAH KANE!” Shortened to Kane because I guess it took too much effort to yell that all of the time. Now it’s just Crumb Cake. Oh how the mighty have fallen.
Once Shaq starts pissing off Barkley in the studio, Charles will proceed to call Dwight Howard – Superman every chance he gets.
Like so…
Ernie: I welcome you all back to the TNT halftime studio with myself, Shaq, Kenny, Webber, and the always laughable Sir Charles Barkley.
Shaq: And the truly hilarious Shaquille O’neil.
*Webber and Kenny look at each other like – did he just ruin Ernie’s intro?*
Ernie: Ooookay, so tonight we have a good half basketball from the no-longer baby bulls, The Chicago Bulls vs. Dwight Howard’s Orlando Magic. What are your thoughts of the half so far guys?
Kenny: I like the way Rose is attacking the basket.
Webber: Dwight needs help out there.
Shaq: Any of the Lakers teams I played floor would wax these two team. Kenny, we’d break out the swifer on em.
Charles: Superman needs to shutup.
Shaq: WHO???
Charles: Dwight Howard, SUPERMAN needs to stop yappin at the refs and turn his attention to Jameer Nelson. Superman can leap over tall buildings, dunk on some hairy Noah’s, but he can’t defend guards coming down the-
Shaq: I could!
Kenny: Of the few times I have to agree with you, this will be one. Let’s take a look at what we call here… Kenny’s Pictures.
Shaq: *Pulls out the Ipad2* You mean Shaq’s snapshots
Webber: HAAAA
Ernie: Or Shaq’s Snapshots
Charles: Fools. But anyway. As I was sayings. Superm-
Shaq: Who?
Charles: Dwight Superman Howard
Shaq: How many rings he got?
*Reaches for the rings*
Kenny: Oh no big fella! Don’t do it! Will somebody think of the children?
Ernie: Fellas, so how about Chicago at Orlando?
Webber: I’m interested to see how Rose gets the other guys involved. He averaged 8 dimes last year, so now that the focus is on him, other guys need to step up and make plays.
Charles: I want to see how Superman is going to continue to overpower his opponents in the post, like no one ever has before him. *Turns and looks dead at Shaq* Good job makin your free throws big fella.
Shaq: *Got his mic cut off*
Charles: Superman ain’t have no real job, so you gotta make those free ones count. Ain’t that right, Shaq?
Shaq: Count these nutz.
Ernie: OKAY, that does it for us hear in Atlanta, back to the game.
Way to put words in Shaq’s mouth. He wasn’t suggesting that the Magic’s current makeup won’t cut it, when he said “he doesn’t have nobody”. What he was saying if you look at the context, was that he doesn’t have anybody to go after, like he did with David Robinson and the centers of his day.
WTF?! I just read that the NBA ref’s contract expired on Sept. 1st. So hypothetically speaking, if the players and the owners reach an agreement in a week or two, that doesn’t mean there will be an NBA season. LMAO! Replacement refs anyone?
[blogs.hoopshype.com]
I really don’t understand how Stern is taking ANY credit for bringing the NBA to new heights… and why there are some people who are accrediting him with making basketball a global game. Has there been any other league in the last 15 years with more work stoppages than the NBA? IMO, between the shitty rule changes, the new ‘improved’ ball, bringing in the 3pt line, he’s done a terrible job running the league. Lucky for him the product sells itself. Stern and his baffoons haven’t done shit.
JAY – Come on, Stern helped the crap out of the league, you can’t take that away from him. Lately he has been pretty bad, but he has done a great job up until a few years ago. The ball was bad, but a nice idea for hippie vegans. But TV, new teams, and even though I hate the rule changes with the hand check etc., it has helped guys like Wade, Kobe, Lebron, Dirk be able to do more which helps market the players. He’s just gotten really bad at worrying about his legacy (no team being contracted), and not keeping up with the new age of sports fans (I am not going to a game when I have a 60″ hdtv on my wall and a sofa with beer and food vs $300 to watch the Lakers in person). And for all that is holy, take the Clippers from Sterling. They are in a HUGE market, have great talent, and a racist fuckwad running the team.
anyone remember when stan van gundy likened stern to a dictator and used the phrase “david stern and his minions”?
van gundy can have his moments of comedy. actually, all his soundbites are pretty funny. even seeing him get mad on the sideline is funny. doesn’t he look like the little guy that screams: “ZE PLANE! ZE PLANE!!!” look it up if you don’t understand that reference. build up your pop culture folks!
but I’m caught in the middle on how i feel on stern. i def see both sides. stern hasn’t run the league bankrupt, but that doesn’t mean he is the best boss the L can have. i dunno, and in fact no1 can really know unless they work within the L. but word is some owners already feel the same as most fans feel on stern. i also believe no owner knows or any one associated in the L knows how much stern makes in a year. that’s crazy.
has anyone else but me realized how funny sports are in regards to the fact that grown people’s salaries can be looked up on Google? it’s rude to ask someone how much they make in wages, but if you are a pro athlete, it’s all over the web. pretty ironic. but i guess even stern is immune to disclosure. if you find out exactly how much stern makes in a year, i will appreciate it pure curiosity’s sake.
*stern doesn’t LOOK like the guy who yells “ze plane”. i meant to say he REMINDS me of him. don’t wanna confuse nobody. I LUV U ALL.