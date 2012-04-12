A 10-Song Playlist To Cheer Up Lamar Odom

I can seeright now: face down, his head in the pillows, with rain drops sliding down his window, slow jams playing from his iPod dock, and his old Dallas gear wrinkled up in the corner. When you’re as talented as Odom and you end up basically being banished from basketball , something is wrong. Over the lockout this summer, he struggled with the murder of his 24-year-old cousin, and just days later was also a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a motorcycle, killing a teen pedestrian. Death and tragedy have followed Odom wherever he’s gone, like a dark curse that’ll never stop blocking the sun.

As a millionaire playing a “game,” it’s easy to tell Odom to suck it up and do his job. But hitting rock bottom is something we can all relate to.

I’m sure not what The Goods is doing right now, but I’d bet my bushel of stolen music that he’s got something playing.

Here’s a 10-track playlist that could help lift Odom’s spirits:

*** *** ***

1. T.I. – “Live Your Life”

This is an obviously nice starting point because for everything he’s gone through, Odom can be thankful for quite a lot.

