A 2011 Finals Rematch Goes Into OT; Kevin Durant Does Something He’s Never Done Before

How often do you see it happen: a visiting team takes control in the fourth quarter before squandering a late chance to grab a W, and then end up getting pounded into submission in the extra session? Dallas is feeling the pain now after letting the Heat off the hook in Miami’s 119-109 overtime win. There’s not much to explain from overtime: Miami just ran Dallas over. The real fun was in the fourth quarter. In the final minutes, LeBron (32 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists) found Shane Battier for one of the biggest shots of the night, a corner three. But he also missed a fadeaway at the buzzer against Vince Carter that would’ve won it for the Heat. On the other side, the ball routinely ended up in VC and Dirk Nowitzki‘s hands, and Dirk (19 points) came through with one of his patented one-footed fallaways. It was the shot that sent the game to OT. The action was dope, but it would’ve been even better had they teleported everyone back in time and played this one (VC/Dirk vs. ‘Bron/Wade) in 2008 … After a few games of drifting back into Memphis mode, O.J. Mayo definitely regained his confidence last night. In the fourth, he hit a 29-footer with Rick Carlisle screaming “Shoot it!” in his ear, and then put on a fireworks show the rest of the way, finishing with 30 points and six assists … Avery Bradley made his presence known almost immediately in his return to Boston’s lineup. The best off-ball cutter in the NBA scored doing just that on one of the game’s opening possessions, and then, even though he picked up a cheap early foul, was harrassing Mike Conley all over the floor like paparazzi on Bieber. Then Paul Pierce (17 points) had a dozen points and three triples before the first quarter was even over, making Memphis’ defense look awful with all of his old man tricks. Too bad the Grizzlies blew it open in the third quarter of their 10-point win, and after Conley (23 points, nine assists) hit a H-O-R-S-E shot from nearly beyond the arc, the TD Bank Garden felt like a funeral home … After watching Darrell Arthur light Boston up in the early second with two consecutive three-pointers, we couldn’t have been the only ones thinking since when has Arthur been a three-point shooter? Guess what? Before last night, Arthur had NEVER made a triple in a NBA game … Remember the other night when we said Indiana was finally unleashing Paul George? He’s eating up that extra screen time, and last night had perhaps the best game of his career (29 points, 14 boards) in Indiana’s eight-point win over the Wizards. Things can’t get much worse for Washington, especially if you leave it up to Stan Van Gundy. The “other” Van Gundy recently said he doesn’t believe John Wall is someone you can build around, that “he’s got great speed and quickness, but point guard is a decision-making position. That’s what makes you great as a point guard, is your decision-making. I haven’t seen any indication that John Wall is a great decision-maker.” … Late in the first quarter, Jordan Crawford (20 points, seven assists) got into the lane and put up a moonshot floater that came down about a foot short of the rim. He caught it and laid it in – unfortunately, that’s illegal. Indiana’s color guy – our old friend Austin Croshere – said, “I’m impressed that he was able to get to his own pass.” Little does Croshere know, but Crawford doesn’t pass (those seven dimes must’ve been a typo). It was definitely a shot … Keep reading to hear about DeMarcus Cousins’ clutch play against Cleveland …
A 2011 Finals Rematch Goes Into OT; Kevin Durant Does Something He’s Never Done Before
uproxx 01.03.13 6 years ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With