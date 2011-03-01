A $64,000 Question: Who is LeBron?

Love him or hate him, LeBron James is more than simply a basketball player on the Miami Heat. And this Wednesday on the UMass campus in Amherst, I’ve been asked to share my two cents to try and answer a very loaded question: Who is LeBron? The expert panel, which features three professors and me, seeks to determine the historical and cultural significance of this colossal public figure.
Through discussion and debate, we will conduct a critical examination of LeBron’s public history, as well as internal factors that affect our perception of him. Also, we will examine the institutionalization of sports and the global sports culture that has emanated from it; explore the relation of sports, race, class, and gender; track how geopolitical issues manifest within the sport; and determine the roles sports heroes have played in shaping national cultures.
The event is being presented by UMass’ premier sport management student organization, the Association of Diversity in Sport.
If you want to get involved, here’s three easy ways:
1. Attend
2. Spread the word
3. Submit your own response to the question, “Who is LeBron?” and let your voice be heard and a part of this awesome event
Either way, be sure to visit http://whoislebron.tumblr.com/.
let the hate flood in
Love him or hate him, you have to appreciate his beastliness in the game. I love watching him play, he’s one of the most exciting people in basketball to watch.
It’s a shame his arrogance off court and general naive douchebaggery overshadows his on court domination.
I use to love Lebron until he started wearing MVP, Check my Stats shirts and the Decision. Check my Stats. I dont care about stats its all about rings. Thats why he has won yet.
It’s amusing to me that there will be a discussion about his cultural significance, but he doesn’t seem like a cultural person himself. Does he even read? Does he attend the theatre? Anybody who is as into himself as Lebron, and even referred to himself in the 3rd person, can’t be cultural. I just googled his favorite books and movies… his favs are his own fuckin book and his own frikkin movie. He’s a shallow self-centered basturd.
I understand the intent is to discuss Lebron’s effect on global culture, but I also see the irony in discussing the cultural effect of someone non-cultural. That’s like discussing George Bush’s significance on academia.
And where’s the Kobe discussion? Kobe seems more culturally significant than this bum. He agreed to that LA Times photoshoot. He has to be cultural.
LeBron began his career a child amongst men.
With his swagger, tats and led by 4 Horsemen.
They called him the Messiah, the One and even the King.
For not what he’s done, but what he was suppose to bring.
Lebron was the key to to a world of prosperity.
Funny that Trophies wasn’t the main priority.
For Phil, for Wes, it was how they could address
Filling their bank accounts with billions and some cents.
Now don’t forget, how much Lebron has missed.
Growing up in a bubble protected from all those who diss.
The humility that comes from falling down
Is the missing component that will keep him earth bound.
The inability to stand on his own two feet
Took him to South Beach to join the Dwyane’s Miami Heat.
Where Lebron will waste away his opportunity
To ever see if HE could ever get more than just MVPs.
What a waste of time . n i wasted 5 mins of my life reading this shit… HIstorical meaning? wtf?
@Lakers Nation
*snap* *snap* *snap*
JAY – so true…Lebron- a new level of douchebag
Are u serious? :|
Look at AP turning into the next Harry Edwards. Are you gonna break out the tweed jacket and elbow patches? Good sh*t, though.
@JAY — I think you’re over-simplifying. “Cultural” doesn’t just mean you go to museums and read 400-page books. All of us are “cultural” because we all play a part in defining the culture.
Also, don’t presume LeBron doesn’t read or do “cultural” things. I didn’t know Timofey Mozgov read Russian literature in the locker room until I saw him doing it. I didn’t know Jason Kidd was an avid reader until Dime did a photo shoot at his house and we saw his bookshelf.
I asked this question during the ASG but it got buried on Twitter: What do LeBron’s biggest critics/nit-pickers truly think of his game? Do you think he’s great? Just good? An average player who’s overrated? Take away the off-court and behavorial stuff and just tell me what you think of his game.
Look, this is an interesting conversation whether you like him or not, and the discussion can have nothing to do with basketball.
Why do people hate (me included) Lebron so passionately when all he did is try and improve his situation to the best situation he can?
What factors do race play into the perception of Lebron? (and there is a race factor here no matter what you think)
I think this would be an awesome discussion to watch with some pretty educated people talking the subject.
@Jay I see what your saying in that there is irony in looking at someone’s cultural impact when that someone seemingly has “no Culture” but that’s not that point at all. having “culture” and having an impact on Culture are two entirely different things.
My perception…adults including his immediate family, friends, coaches, agents, etc. all had control of LeBron when he was 14.
He plays in Akron and then gets drafted by Cleveland. For the first time in his life, LEBRON controls his destiny and he choose Miami.
From what I have read, which is not much…LEBRON was not even supposed to make it to High School Hoops, much less be the best in the world today. I say this being he came from a low income family where his dad was not in the picture and his mom was an addict. How many people could really overcome this and still succeed in life? I have seen people overcome this scenario with a struggle but the percentage is rather low.
I guess what I am saying is LeBron is not a child anymore…he is a man and as a man the guy should be able to choose what he wants.
“I think you’re over-simplifying. “Cultural” doesn’t just mean you go to museums and read 400-page books. ”
I agree. but if I typed out what “cultural” means, I’d have an entire article, maybe even a novel on your website. Of course I’m oversimplifying.
“Also, don’t presume LeBron doesn’t read or do “cultural” things. I didn’t know Timofey Mozgov read Russian literature in the locker room until I saw him doing it.”
You were really surprised when you found out a Russian guy read Russian Lit.? Really?
I can assume Lebron isn’t cultural because he seems like a very business-minded person. Perhaps even the most business minded player in the league. Business minds are left-brain thinkers. The creative, “cultural” people are right-brain thinkers. and somehow, I don’t see Lebron as a well rounded person. Whether that’s fair of me is open for criticism.
But like I said, I understand the intent of the discussion… I just see the irony in it.
@Bballeducator: “@Jay I see what your saying in that there is irony in looking at someone’s cultural impact when that someone seemingly has “no Culture” but that’s not that point at all. having “culture” and having an impact on Culture are two entirely different things.”
I am aware of the difference… that’s why I said it’s ironic.
Paris Hilton, whether we like it or not, was at one point a pop culture icon… and she’s a complete dumb-ass. I understand the difference.
AB Said – “What do LeBron’s biggest critics/nit-pickers truly think of his game? Do you think he’s great? Just good? An average player who’s overrated?”
Whether or not you find any cultural significance with regards to LeBron is your own business. I am a LeBron critic. To answer AB’s question above I think he is one of the best individuals in the game, but he has failed at the only task that matters; he has not been able to use his talents to win a championship. IMO he spends too much time worrying about other stuff to get the job done. It’s a sad waste of talent. If his singular goal was to be an NBA champion, as I believe should be the goal of all pro ballers, then he has failed. There are 430+ talented guys in the L, and he is one the most talented, but only 12-15 guys are the champs at any one time. And no matter how dominant the finals MVP is, he still only gets one ring.
Now can I have my $64,000?
i think better question is what is lebron rather than who is he. he is perfect example of change in culture and progress of internet media. before you had to earn respect, he was given everything on a plate. what he has to show for so far? media treats him like he accomplished so much, while he has NOTHING behind (screw stats). he didn’t evolved as much as he could’ve, he didn’t showed drive and competitivness needed to be the man. in past 7 years, we’ve all seen what kind of treatment he has with refs (crab effin dribble). don’t get me wrong, i’m not hating here, but i’m just point out how youtube, twitter, bloggs… changed todays culture, when someone who achieved nothing is being treated like mj back in the day.
One word
Douche..
I happen to have a great understanding of character.. i can see how people carry themselves.. how they react to their own actions.. how they respond in the face of adversity..
And after watching Lebron for all the years of his career??
Hes a douche.. and he lets the media run him to a certain extent.. and for that reason he’ll never become what he needs to become.. hes afraid of failing and you cant be afraid of that if you want to become a true winner..
A truly brilliant basketball player that has failed a lot of people.
Because of his talent and complete dominance on the court, has acquired countless records, accolades and awards, yet at the same time, falling flat in almost every category that his hype has led us to believe he will attain.
Next Jordan? = Has all the pieces in the Cavaliers the last two years, with people actually RESERVING the spot for them cause they will surely win, yet failed to even reach the Finals the last two years.
New Face of the NBA? = Really? With all the behavior even that even the rabid Bron fan will identify as ‘douchbag’ behavior? ‘I don’t shake hands, I’m a winner’, quitting on the Celts series, the Decision, the Karma tweet, etc. Just the overall image that he really is this self absorbed person who doesnt care about anything but himself, and all the evidence right in front of everyone’s eyes that he really IS a douchebag.
Ultimately…
The biggest fraud the NBA has ever seen.. and will see UNTIL he wins a championship.
I think if you analyze Lebron long enough you have to realize that he has a negative impact on culture…I wonder if that’s what will come out of these talks though, or if it will have spin put on it.
If we’re gonna analyze NBA players for their cultural significance why don’t they have one of these for AI, or a pioneer like Dirk….why Lebron?
No no no to all of you doubters. Lebron is the perfect example of the culture of me. In the 70’s it was lovingly called the me generation, but now we are shocked that the offspring of these 70’s kids are self centered assholes. What a facinating academic exercise to figure out why a guy who has received several individual accolades can’t achieve the group accolade that all of his peers apparently crave. Go team Dime. At the same time none of the douchevags in Miami will win until they learn to defer to other players and understand their strenghts
they all soon will learn the historical and cultural meaning of douchebaggery
Lebron makes $64,000 a day.