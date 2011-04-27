A Shocking Interview With Danilo Gallinari & Melanie Collins

#Video #LeBron James
04.27.11 7 years ago 6 Comments

The following interview with Danilo Gallinari and sports broadcaster Melanie Collins might leave you with some questions. If so, check after the jump for more info…



About halfway through you probably figured something was up, right? So did I. Turns out, Gallo is talking about Sheets, a new brand of energy strips that he, LeBron James and Amar’e Stoudemire are throwing their name behind. While I haven’t had a chance to try ’em yet, all I can tell you is that Sheets are “paper-thin dissolvable strips that deliver as much caffeine as a cup of coffee.” Check out the spots with ‘Bron and STAT below.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

