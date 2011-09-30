A Solution To The NBA Lockout

How can we solve the lockout? Well, we can’t really do anything. But, we can at least share ideas. Our friends over at The Hoop Doctors have a rather interesting one: have a season with only eight teams. Which eight teams? Only the ones that claim to have made money last season. The rest of the owners and players can stay in lockout mode and work on negotiating a new deal. Would it – or could it – ever happen? No way. Is it interesting to think about? No doubt.

*Check out the full post*

NBA.com says that the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics, and the Los Angeles Clippers are among the teams making a profit. Who are the remaining three teams? The Hoop Doctors suggest Miami, San Antonio and Dallas. That gives us eight teams, seven of which are returning playoff squads.

Could you build a mini league off that? It would be interesting. We’d have drama-filled games every night, and get to see classic rivalries like the Celtics/Lakers, Knicks/Celtics and Heat/Bulls all the time.

Could you take 82 games of this? Of course. Who wouldn’t want to see the Big Three in Miami face off against the Big Three in Boston 10 times in a year? And an eight-team playoff bracket would probably look something like this:

1. Miami

2. Chicago

3. Dallas

4. Lakers

5. Boston

6. San Antonio

7. New York

8. Clippers

That would make for a killer first round.

Here’s to hoping progress is made this weekend so that we won’t have to come up with any more ideas like this because as entertaining as this could be, it’ll never happen. And honestly, the NBA just ain’t the same without teams like Minnesota and Charlotte to always screw it all up.

What do you think? What would be the advantages of this?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.