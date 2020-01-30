Report: Aaron Gordon Will Participate In The 2020 Dunk Contest

The dunk contest is shaping up to be a highlight of the All-Star festivities this year. We already know that Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard will make his return to the competition in Chicago, where he will be joined by Miami Heat high flyer and former dunk contest participant Derrick Jones Jr.

Now, half of the best dunk contest in recent memory will reportedly join the field. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon will return to the competition for the first time since 2017.

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon has committed to the NBA Slam Dunk contest at All-Star weekend in Chicago, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Gordon joins Dwight Howard and Derrick Jones Jr. as commitments so far. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 30, 2020

While Gordon’s last appearance did not go particularly well — he was a bit banged up and did not make it out of the first round — he put forth a stellar performance in defeat back in 2016, when he and Zach LaVine went blow-for-blow in Brooklyn. It was a spellbinding display by both guys, and plenty will argue that Gordon should have won. We’d like to recommend you take a few minutes to watch it again.

Gordon’s been dealing with an achilles issue this season, but hopefully he’ll be able to show off the bunnies that make him one of the most ferocious dunkers on earth. As for who the fourth participant will be, well, put us down for wanting LaVine-Gordon II in Chicago.