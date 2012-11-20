Aaron Gordon’s Absurd Dunking Display In Pregame Warm-Ups

#Video
11.20.12 6 years ago

When I was in high school, we used to get warnings from the refs whenever anyone touched the rim. But here, Aaron Gordon was so nasty no one wanted to stop the show (it also looks like just a scrimmage). Everyone is calling the 6-7 senior combo forward the next Blake Griffin, but he reminds me more of Michael Beasley. Beasley was infamous in high school for shutting gyms down before the game even started. But I’m not sure the current Phoenix forward ever held it down like this.

Which dunk was the best?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

