Aaron Harrison’s Three-Pointer Sends Kentucky To Final Four

With his brother struggling and the Wildcats in a back-and-forth battle against another Big 10 school looking to make a trip to the Final Four Dance in North Texas, Kentucky’s Aaron Harrison went off. Harrison hit four three-pointers within the final eight minutes, including a leaning, game-winning three with 3.2 seconds remaining and 6-6 guard Chris LeVert in his eye.

Kentucky held on to win after Harrison’s heroics, 75-72, sending their freshman-loaded John Calipari-coached class to the Final Four despite entering the Tournament as an 8-seed.

Freshman Julius Randle, an expected lottery pick in this June’s NBA Draft, led the Wildcats with 16 points and 11 rebounds in the win, and said of Harrison after the game:

“In that stage, that atmosphere, that game, to make that shot and send us to the Final Four, it’s just amazing. I was proud of him and it was shocking at the same time.”

The Dallas-born Randle will be playing in the Final Four just right near home next weekend.

Sophomore guard Nik Stauskas led Michigan with 24 points in the loss.

(CBS Sports)

