Adam Ballinger is a former college and pro basketball player, a cartoonist, and an Internet hero. Ballinger commissions works through Twitter showing various athletes — both professional and amateur. He’s especially gifted at drawing caricatures of idiosyncratic players with a cult-like following.
If you ever dreamed of seeing Steven Adams depicted as a villainous carnival ringleader, then Ballinger’s art is for you. Here are some of our favorite drawings, which include the Jail Blazers, early aught Knicks and the title-winning Knicks with Walt “Clyde” Fraizer.
I wouldn’t put it past Steph to drain a jumper from Mars. He looks pretty good here with Marvin the Martian. Maybe he should be the star of Space Jam 2.
Is the implication that Mark Cuban handjobs were involved in the Mavs’ teambuilding practices? Because that’s kinda what it looks like, based on where Cuban’s hand would be and the fact that there’s a cowboy hat placed in front of it.
these are dope… the shoes are on point
meh