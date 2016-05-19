A Former Pro Player Turned Twitter Artist Created These Incredible Basketball Caricatures

05.19.16 2 years ago 3 Comments

Adam Ballinger is a former college and pro basketball player, a cartoonist, and an Internet hero. Ballinger commissions works through Twitter showing various athletes — both professional and amateur. He’s especially gifted at drawing caricatures of idiosyncratic players with a cult-like following.

If you ever dreamed of seeing Steven Adams depicted as a villainous carnival ringleader, then Ballinger’s art is for you. Here are some of our favorite drawings, which include the Jail Blazers, early aught Knicks and the title-winning Knicks with Walt “Clyde” Fraizer.

I wouldn’t put it past Steph to drain a jumper from Mars. He looks pretty good here with Marvin the Martian. Maybe he should be the star of Space Jam 2.

