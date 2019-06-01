Getty Image

With the NBA Finals underway, the basketball world has turned its collective attention toward the northern provinces, where the Toronto Raptors made history on Thursday night in Game 1 to take their series opener against the defending champs in the first-ever Finals game held outside of the U.S.

In the meantime, the other 28 teams around the league are busy bracing themselves for what promises to be a turbulent offseason, with multiple superstar players set to hit the free agent market on June 30 and a host of suitors clambering to secure their services.

One of those players is none other than Kawhi Leonard, who has helped change the course of history for the organization that took a chance on trading for him last summer, with the full knowledge that he could pack up and leave after this season. Given the gravity of what he and the team have accomplished together, fortune seems to favor the Raptors right now.

That hasn’t dissuaded anyone so far. LeBron has reportedly already reached out to try and convince him to join forces in Los Angeles, but so has Doc Rivers. The Clippers coach kicked off his recruitment pitch in his own way — so ruleth the NBA — by complimenting Kawhi publicly during an appearance on ESPN, earning a hefty tampering fine from the league in the process.