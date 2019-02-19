Adam Silver Unsurprisingly Doesn’t Like Public Trade Demands

Getty Image

Another successful NBA All-Star Weekend is in the books, and the league is enjoying some well-earned time off before the second half of the regular season kicks into high gear and teams start clamoring for those coveted postseason spots.

From the league’s perspective, this year’s annual festivities in Charlotte were a welcome distraction from a trade deadline news cycle that was dominated by the debacle in New Orleans surrounding Anthony Davis and the firing of Pelicans GM Dell Demps.

Commissioner Adam Silver finally sounded off on that situation, outlining his rationale about why he dislikes trade requests like the ones we’ve seen from Davis and other players of his caliber in recent years.