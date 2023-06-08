NBA commissioner Adam Silver spends most of his public appearances being very serious as he discusses league business. Usually he is being asked about things like larger plans for the future (like the in-season tournament or expansion) or how the NBA is handling a delicate situation, like the investigation into Ja Morant‘s latest video holding a gun on Instagram Live.

As such, there aren’t a lot of opportunities for him to show off a sense of humor, but he couldn’t help but make a sly little joke while ending an interview with Dan Patrick on Thursday. As they talked about players carrying the ball and Adam Sandler, Patrick joked he would get the Sandman to do a PSA for an Anti-Carrying Program for the NBA. That opened the door for Silver to make a subtle crack about how an “Anti-Carrying Program” could hold a double meaning, seemingly referencing the ongoing saga with Morant.

Gotta love to Commissioner Silver leaning into the joke at the end of the interview 😂 pic.twitter.com/1LiBXArf9A — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) June 8, 2023

It’s kind of jarring to see Silver let this one fly given he typically stays buttoned up, but Patrick seemed to be right on it and understood he was referring to Morant. I also think this is less him making light of the situation and more expressing a little exasperation that this is the second time Morant has found himself in this spot, but I also have little doubt there will be some who are upset with the remark.