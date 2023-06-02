ja morant 2023
The NBA ‘Uncovered Additional Information’ In Ja Morant Investigation But Won’t Announce Decision Until After The Finals

Adam Silver held his annual pre-NBA Finals press conference on Thursday and discussed a variety of topics with reporters, but the piece that raised the most eyebrows was in response to a question about the league’s investigation into the latest Instagram Live video of Ja Morant holding a gun.

Silver said the league’s investigation was done and that they had “uncovered additional information” in it, but they would be holding their decision on further punishment for Morant until after the Finals to keep the focus on the series itself.

That, of course, only raises more questions about what the league has found, but it certainly doesn’t sound good for Morant. On a followup question later, Silver addressed whether the league’s initial suspension was enough and stated it’s incumbent on Morant and the Grizzlies to “create better circumstances” in the future.

Silver would not comment either way on whether Morant would be available to start the season, but just reading the tea leaves here it is hard to imagine the Grizzlies star guard doesn’t miss a fairly significant chunk of games to start next season. We’ll find out in the next week or two what all “additional information” means regarding the investigation, but it seems there is more than just this latest video the league is concerned about.

