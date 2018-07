Getty Image

In recent months, there has been all kinds of momentum with regard to the NBA potentially lowering its draft age requirement and, by proxy, allowing players to jump directly to the league out of high school. On Tuesday evening, commissioner Adam Silver contributed to the buzz during an NBA Board of Governors press conference in Las Vegas.

Silver proclaimed that his “personal view” is that the league is “ready to make that change.”

Adam Silver on the possible change to NBA players entering the league at 18: “My personal view is that we’re ready to make that change.” — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 11, 2018