The holy grail of playoff formats for many fans is eliminating conferences from the NBA and seeding the postseason 1-16. Some fans have talked about the idea in hushed tones, unwilling to believe something so fun – and practical – could even be possible.

But the NBA and commissioner Adam Silver has actually given it thought, and it’s something that came up again during his press conference with the media on All-Star Saturday.

Silver said the league has given “serious attention” to the idea of dropping conferences in the postseason, but that obstacles remain to making the switch just yet.