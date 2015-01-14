adidas & Damian Lillard Unveil His First Signature Shoe — The D Lillard 1

We knew it was coming , but today marked the official unveiling of‘s first signature shoe with. Theis the first in the line and will be available on Feb. 6. Lets take a look…

We’ll have more from our man on the ground in Portland later this week, but for now let’s check out the D Lillard 1.

“My entire life I’ve dreamed of having my own signature shoe,” said Lillard in the release. “I’ve worked so hard throughout my basketball career and with the support of my family, teammates and fans I’ve been able to get to a point where I’m fortunate enough to achieve that dream. Being in Portland and having such a great, close relationship with everyone at adidas and my fans really makes the shoe representative of who I am on and off the court.”

The D Lillard 1 features the new Lillard logo with his initials “DL” fused together to create “0,” which represents his number on the court, but which also represents “O,” for the three places he’s called home: OAkland, where he grew up, Ogden, where he attended Weber State, and his current home state of Oregon with the Blazers. On the left side of the logo is a wing comprised of three stripes a, which acknowledges the nickname of his group of close friends and family, the “Fly Guyz.”

The D Lillard 1 midsole features full length adiprene+ cushioning for enhanced responsiveness and superior heel-to-toe transition, which defines Lillard’s lightening-quick first step. A TECHFIT tongue and inner booty provide heightened comfort and a snug fit. The D Lillard 1 also comes with a a new low-cut, yet stable design, allowing for optimal mobility, comfort and versatility on the court.

Besides the performance elements, the Lillard logo is featured prominently on the heel of the left shoe, while “Dame” is written across the tongue of the right shoe.

The D Lillard 1 is finished with premium nubuck and leather textures for a sophisticated look and plush fit.

The insole of each shoe features an orginal rap lyric written by Lillard that relates to each colorway as an homage to his weekly rap contest on IG, @4BarFriday.

The D Lillard 1 launches at adidas and Foot Locker on February 6 for $105. Additional colorways will launch throughout the year.

You can customize your own colorway of the D Lillard 1 on miadidas.com beginning January 30 for $125.

Here are some pics of the kicks including a sneak peak of some of the future colorways coming out:

The green “Oakland”

The speckled “Rip City”

The red and blue “Rebels”

And the black and purple “Wildcats”

