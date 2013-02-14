adidas Reveals New D Rose 3.5 Colorway: The “Triple Blue”

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas #Derrick Rose
02.14.13 5 years ago
Have you been watching the Bulls lately? They’re winning more often than not, but they’re still missing something, that extra boost Derrick Rose gives them. The new “Triple Blue” colorway for the adidas D Rose 3.5 brings that extra excitement in bunches, sporting eye-popping colors that take inspiration from Rose’s focused and intense on-court playing style.

The frosty light blue upper and toe box show off Rose’s coldness for the competition. Along with the icy outsole, the SPRINTFRAME is pearlized in a way that’ll always stand out on the court. Finally, the inside tongue patch and sockliner feature the D Rose logo, as well as detailed frost patterns.

The new D Rose 3.5 drops February 14 for $160, and is available at adidas Basketball.

Hit page 2 for more detailed photos of the “Triple Blue” colorway…

