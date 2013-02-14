adidas Reveals New D Rose 3.5 Colorway: The “Triple Blue”

Have you been watching the Bulls lately? They’re winning more often than not, but they’re still missing something , that extra boostgives them. The new “Triple Blue” colorway for the adidas D Rose 3.5 brings that extra excitement in bunches, sporting eye-popping colors that take inspiration from Rose’s focused and intense on-court playing style.

The frosty light blue upper and toe box show off Rose’s coldness for the competition. Along with the icy outsole, the SPRINTFRAME is pearlized in a way that’ll always stand out on the court. Finally, the inside tongue patch and sockliner feature the D Rose logo, as well as detailed frost patterns.

The new D Rose 3.5 drops February 14 for $160, and is available at adidas Basketball.

Hit page 2 for more detailed photos of the “Triple Blue” colorway…