Now that you’ve seen the Air Jordan 2011, and the first three colorways slated to drop, it’s time to check out the Air Jordan 2011 “Year Of The Rabbit”. According to the Chinese Zodiac, 2011 is the Year of the Rabbit – the same sign that Michael Jordan was born under in 1963. And to celebrate Chinese New Year, this special edition of the shoe is outfitted with a special Grey/Red-Gold colorway representing good luck and happiness to all.
The Air Jordan 2011 “Year Of The Rabbit” will be available in China on Feb. 1 in limited quantities, and will be debuted by select members of Team Jordan during NBA All-Star Weekend. For those of you looking to cop a pair, they will be available at select retailers in Los Angeles on Feb. 20.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
These are actually pretty nice. Better than the black and white ones that were shown first.
i keep looking at these shoes trying to find something i like about them but i keep coming up blank. from last years see through shoe to this shoe is a big step down in style. i usually dont rock jordans and would rather buy my gurl a pair for $40 less then in mens sizes but i cant see her looking sexy/sporty in these either. ever since the 23 jordan has lost my interest in his product, but i still bought 2k11 that games is the wicked…
how much? love them! I wouldn’t play ball in them, or even wear them on the street. I don’t think I would even buy them because of that, but I do love them,LOL