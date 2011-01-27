Air Jordan 2011 “Year Of The Rabbit”

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Michael Jordan
01.27.11 8 years ago 3 Comments

Now that you’ve seen the Air Jordan 2011, and the first three colorways slated to drop, it’s time to check out the Air Jordan 2011 “Year Of The Rabbit”. According to the Chinese Zodiac, 2011 is the Year of the Rabbit – the same sign that Michael Jordan was born under in 1963. And to celebrate Chinese New Year, this special edition of the shoe is outfitted with a special Grey/Red-Gold colorway representing good luck and happiness to all.

The Air Jordan 2011 “Year Of The Rabbit” will be available in China on Feb. 1 in limited quantities, and will be debuted by select members of Team Jordan during NBA All-Star Weekend. For those of you looking to cop a pair, they will be available at select retailers in Los Angeles on Feb. 20.

