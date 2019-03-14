An Air Max 1 Inspired Jordan 3 ‘Tinker’ Is Coming March 30

03.14.19 1 hour ago

Jordan

When Jordan Brand released the Air Jordan 3 “Tinker” last February after Justin Timberlake debuted them at the Super Bowl halftime show, they sold out immediately.

Since then, they’ve brought the original Tinker Hatfield design for the 3, which included a Swoosh that the actual 3s never had, to life in a few different colorways and on March 30th the latest installment will arrive. This time, the sneaker will pay homage to another of Nike’s most popular sneakers, the Air Max 1.

The Air Jordan 3 Air Max 1 will drop later in the month in the classic white/university red colorway of the original Air Max 1s, and will feature some customization options for the wearer in the form of interchangable Swooshes and Nike Air branding, with those options shown below.

