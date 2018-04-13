WNBA First Overall Pick A’ja Wilson Got A Congratulatory Message From Blake Griffin

A’ja Wilson was the consensus No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft on Thursday night, making her pro dreams come true when she was selected by the Las Vegas Aces.

The 6’5 forward was a star at South Carolina in her college career, averaging 22.6 points and 11.8 rebounds as a senior. Wilson had 105 blocked shots as a senior for the Gamecocks, which were knocked off by UConn in the Elite Eight this year.

Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin is Wilson’s favorite player, and he had a surprise waiting for her by way of a special digital message congratulating her on her draft night.

