When Paul George requested a trade out of Oklahoma City to join Kawhi Leonard in Los Angeles, it changed the Thunder’s immediate trajectory. Because of that, the team has allowed Alec Burks, who agreed to a deal with the Thunder earlier this month, to explore other options. Burks will now sign a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors instead, per The Athletics’ Shams Charania.

Guard Alec Burks has agreed to a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, agent JR Hensley tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. “Alec was extremely appreciative about how the Thunder handled the situation and he’s looking forward to his new opportunity,” Hensley said. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 8, 2019

Burks was traded from Utah to Cleveland in exchange for Kyle Korver last season. The Cavs then turned around and traded Burks to the Sacramento Kings in a three-team deal. After averaging 11.6 points per game in 34 games with the Cavs, Burks played sparingly in Sacramento, averaging under 10 minutes per game and scoring just 1.7 points per night. Burks remains a capable 3-point shooter, shooting 37 percent from beyond last season, and should provide the Warriors with wing depth and defense off the bench.

Burks joins a reworked Warriors roster, one without Kevin Durant and Andre Igudolala. He joins newcomers like D’Angelo Russell and Willie Cauley-Stein for what appears to be the most vulnerable Warrriors team since the Splash Brothers came together in the Bay Area. The Warriors are also set to play their first season in the brand new Chase Arena in San Francisco.