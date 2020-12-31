The whole “NBA champion Alex Caruso” thing hasn’t gotten old for the Los Angeles Lakers’ 26-year-old backup guard. Caruso, who has turned into something of a cult hero for fans of the purple and gold, is a story of hard work and determination paying off in the form of immortality, as the once-undrafted free agent went through a pair of G League systems — first Oklahoma City, then Los Angeles — before getting the call to join the Lakers.

Since first getting the opportunity to join L.A.’s senior side during the 2017-18 campaign, the final one before LeBron James moved from the shores of Lake Erie to the Pacific coast, Caruso has been something of a stalwart. No, he has not played 82 games a year or anything, but he’s grown increasingly reliable for whomever has coached the team during his tenure as a backup guard who can keep the offense moving, hit some shots, and compete.

This paid off last year when Caruso appeared in all 21 games the Lakers played during their run to a championship, granting him one form of basketball immortality. And when it came time for the offseason, he was determined to put the work in to make sure the team could make it back to the mountaintop. Well, eventually.

Caruso took three weeks off from basketball following his return from the NBA’s Orlando Bubble, instead opting to find other ways to train as he decompressed back home on the heels of the longest season of his life.

“It was great,” Caruso told Dime prior to the start of the season. “When I told you I took three weeks off, I took three weeks off of playing basketball, so I didn’t touch a ball. I was still getting lifts in using my Tonal, using some other guys that are around the L.A. area. The Tonal’s been great for me, because when I need to get some extra work in either on a day where I feel like I didn’t get enough in when I was at the gym, or I just wanna get some extra work in at night because I’ve got the itch to get into the workout routine again, like I said, I just pop in some music, press play, and get after it, 30-40 minute workout. Even a 15-20 minute yoga session or stretch session just to kinda get the body more fluid and better chance for recovery. That’s kinda what I did for three weeks, then through that three weeks, it kinda carried me back to where I needed to be.”

Using something like Tonal has been part of Caruso’s general maturation process off the floor. As he’s become more and more tenured in the league, Caruso has come across a number of people — whether they be folks with the teams for which he’s played or otherwise — who have helped shape what he does to make sure his body is in top physical condition before, during, and after the season. All of this has been incorporated into how he exercises.

“I’ve used a lot of those experiences to kinda grow my workout routine, I have different teammates that I’ve asked about how they do their offseasons and what they’re focused on,” Caruso says. “A lot like my game, my offseason programs are growing and becoming more fine-tuned the more time I have to put into them and the more opportunities I have to see different workouts, see different stuff that works best for me. It’s been great to be able to grow that and become more knowledgeable about what I need.”

All of that has taken on extra importance this year, as Caruso and the Lakers know a bullseye exists on their backs due to their championship. Caruso explains the whole thing as a “second bullseye,” as he believes one will inherently always exist due to the fact that the team is tied for the most championships in NBA history.