The Indiana Fever Finally See A Bright Future With Aliyah Boston

The Indiana Fever introduced Aliyah Boston, their first overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, to the public and media on Monday, officially entering a new era for the franchise.

The Fever haven’t finished above .500 since 2015. They haven’t won double digit games since prior to the turn of the decade. That’s not to rub salt in the wound, rather to state the gravity of the moment as they welcome Boston in as the centerpiece of their rebuild.

In the debut episode of Fever All-Access presented by @AnthemBCBS, go behind the scenes as our staff prepares for the WNBA Draft and inside the war room on draft night. "We're doing the things we need to do to put this franchise back where it belongs, where it's supposed to be." pic.twitter.com/4j7a6Y4skY — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) April 25, 2023

Elation has surrounded every moment of the Fever’s draft process and eventual selection. Boston was all but a lock to be the first overall pick — provided she entered the draft, of course.

Head coach Christie Sides recalled a story from the college season in which she and assistant coach Jessie Miller flew to Columbia, South Carolina to meet with Boston and the Gamecocks’ coaching staff. The trip had been planned before there’d been buzz that Boston might use her COVID-19 waiver to return for another year at Carolina.

“There was a time there where she had us all in a little bit of a panic when we weren’t sure what she was gonna do,” said Sides to a laugh from Boston and all in attendance. “The whole time on my way out there, I was trying to figure out, what is my play here?”

Sides ruminated heavily on trying to strike the balance of eagerness to draft a franchise-altering player and the want to be genuine and meet on Boston’s level. She and Miller entered practice early, walking in on Boston coaching up her teammates before the first buzzer even rang out. Sides and Fever general manager Lin Dunn have repeatedly highlighted Boston’s intangibles as a a substantial reasoning for what makes her such a pivotal player and person, praising her communication on and off the court repeatedly.

After a quick hello, an exchange of pleasantries, and sitting down to watch practice, time flew by.

“Practice is over, she comes up from behind me, and so I walk up and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, ok, here we go, what is it?’ And I really just had this sense of, you know what, if she has an opportunity to stay and that’s what she wants to do [she should do that]. I just said ‘Aliyah, I really wanted to meet you and talk face to face for a second, but really I hope you’re not stressing yourself out too much, you need to do what you need to do for you and no one else.’ And I think she looked at me like I was absolutely crazy in that moment,” says Sides before flashing a grin.