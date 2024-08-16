On June 1, adidas presented Aliyah Boston with her first-ever adidas PE, the “Virgin Island Pride VI Strong” Exhibit Select 2.0. Boston designed the sneaker in honor of St. Thomas, her hometown, and the bright colors also incidentally reflect Boston’s vibrant personality. To start this season, the 2023 Indiana Fever No. 1 overall pick put her foot down to protect her effortless self-expression — temporarily deleting social media. Boston had been inundated by disgusting harassment and negativity — oftentimes by people who couldn’t even bother to spell her first name correctly — sparked by unrealistic expectations projected unto the then-struggling Fever after drafting Caitlin Clark No. 1 overall in April. Boston, who cemented a record-setting collegiate career at South Carolina before unanimously winning the 2023 WNBA Rookie Of The Year, felt self-doubt creeping in. Boston and the Fever fought through a groggy start to win eight of 13 entering 2024 WNBA All-Star Weekend. Freed from outside noise, Boston’s joy returned, as she developed chemistry with Clark and logged eight double-doubles in June and July. Indiana, 11-15, is slotted in the seventh playoff spot, and Boston knows the best is yet to come. DIME caught up with Boston in Phoenix during All-Star Weekend, where Boston opened up about navigating social media, recognizing the Fever’s potential, and calling Dawn Staley for advice. You designed your first adidas PE, the “Virgin Island Pride VI Strong,” to honor your hometown. But how did the designing process specifically feel like an extension of you? When you’re able to talk about every single detail that you want in that shoe, how you want it to be shown, I feel like that in itself is an extended representation of me, especially when I was thinking about how I wanted my first PE. I knew I wanted to make it back to St. Thomas, in a sense, and that’s exactly what I did. I remember having several meetings talking about the color, how I wanted the flag on it, where I would want the sole, and they were just so open. I just feel like it’s such a special role for me. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indiana Fever (@indianafever) You’ve always seemed like such an exuberant, extroverted person. So, while it’s always significant when someone feels the need to delete social media, it especially struck me because expressing yourself publicly always seemed to come so naturally to you. What was the final straw that let you know you needed to log off? For me, it was really just the constant noise. I love to be on TikTok or even just open up social media and scroll. But I feel like every time I opened up it up, there was something about me or something about our team. I don’t internalize a lot of stuff, but when you continue to see stuff over and over again, I mean, it makes it hard not to second-guess yourself. And I feel like, yeah, I needed to take that step back so I can make sure that I know what I’m doing. I know that I’m confident in myself, my game. And so, it really helped because I didn’t have to worry about what other people were saying about me. I knew that what I was doing was enough.

During a postgame presser in LA in late May, you spoke about how you were starting to feel better because you trusted God’s timing. You said you believed the harassment you faced on socials was part of a season, and you couldn’t wait to “come out on the other side.” Has two-ish months been enough time to understand the reason for that season? Absolutely. I mean, I feel like you never really know why you go through certain stuff, but I feel like, for me, it was to continue to build my leadership skills, continue to build my confidence up, and continue to have faith. Sometimes, we go through trials and tribulations, and it’s because God wants to see our faith continue to build. I feel like that’s exactly what I did. I got off social media, and I continued to focus on making sure I’m getting extra reps in the gym, making sure I can continue to be that consistent person for my team. At the end of the day, that’s what I have to do. I have to make sure that I’m doing everything I can to make sure I’m that consistent person for my team. So far, what has been the most surprising or unanticipated aspect of your sophomore season? I don’t know if it’d be surprising because I feel like going into game, I really want to win. But I also feel like we had really big wins this year with our young group — beating New York, beating Minnesota. Those are great wins for us. We’re at 11 wins right now, which, last year, we had 13. And so, with 14 games left, that’s a lot of room to win a lot more games than we had last year. That’s really exciting. After winning Rookie Of The Year, what were your goals for your sophomore season? Once again, to be consistent. I also had a goal of being an All-Star, so I’m really blessed to be here. To make a playoff run. That’s another one of my goals. But it was really just to continue to be me. Coming off of my rookie season, everyone really knows what you bring, and I feel like I have to continue to expand my game, whether that shooting the three or attacking off the dribble from the mid-post. I feel like I’ve been able to do that. From an outsider’s perspective, I’ve noticed your joyful demeanor return. What has helped you feel more like yourself again? Honestly, it’s just finding the love of the game. Sometimes, you go through so much hard stuff, and you kind of get mad at the game because you feel like you put in so much work, so much effort, and you’re not really getting what you want to see out of it. I think a big part of that was to be able to get some big wins because when you’re winning, everything’s always good. It’s using those wins to continue to keep my spark because I know that what we’re capable of, so, play happy and play free.