The South Carolina Gamecocks are one win away from basketball immortality. On Friday night in Cleveland, Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks went into the locker room in a close one against NC State in the Final Four, then spent the game’s final 20 minutes pouring it on en route to a 78-59 win and a berth in the national championship game.

With the win, South Carolina moved to 37-0 on the year — last season, they entered the Final Four with an undefeated record before losing to Caitlin Clark and Iowa. That team was led by Aliyah Boston, who was in attendance on Friday night as part as ESPN’s coverage of the Final Four. After the win, the Indiana Fever star interviewed her college coach in one of the better decisions anyone has made this weekend, as it gave us an absolutely incredible interview where Boston wanted to talk about the win and Staley couldn’t stop saying how proud she was of her former player.

Aliyah Boston interviewed Dawn Staley after South Carolina's win 🥹 pic.twitter.com/99omLcZ78o — ESPN (@espn) April 6, 2024

It’s such a cool moment, and it’s great that Staley used it as an opportunity to praise her former national player of the year. Once this interview ended, Staley presumably started to prepare for Sunday, where the Gamecocks will take on either UConn or Iowa.