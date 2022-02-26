Hello, sun seekers! The All-Star break has officially come and gone, and while some find that as a relief, others, like myself and the true time off connoisseurs out there, find the relief itself (a.k.a. the vacations the break enables) to be the true highlight of this part of the NBA season. To completely revel in this shortest of sabbaticals, this very snappy R and R, I thought it necessary to offer up a mini NBA Summer Vacation Watch in the form of an NBA All-Star Break Vacation Watch. So, grab a cold bev of choice and some sun tan lotion to put on in solidarity, sit back and dive in – your vitamin D depleted body will thank you. Jimmy Butler Though Butler living in Miami may lead some to think he leads a summer vacation lifestyle all year round, well, you’d be a little bit right. But this is also a man who goes for weighted beach runs on vacation and gets 500 (probably) pushups in between strolling the trellised grapes at his favorite Italian vineyard. Anyway, I believe Butler took a vacation during All-Star break because these outfits are even more breezy, the palms look even more exotic, and he shared the kind of quietly reflective “video out of the window of a plane” when it was all over, typical to those coming home from a good vacation. Also, when you’ve been doing this as long as I have, you just get a feeling about these things. As a digestif, may I humbly present to you Jimmy Butler preparing a s’more in two parts. Rating: While some might interpret this as “no days off” in the traditional workaholic sense, I’m choosing to look at it as no days off … from vacation. Pascal Siakam View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pascal Siakam (@pskills43) Siakam is historically excellent at vacations, no matter the brevity of the window. He’s also excellent at accompanying outfits, typically matching sets. There is about a two month window in Toronto where it’s possible to get fits like this off, so his dedication to beachwear means he picked these up fresh in anticipation of vacation, which is something we can all relate to. Rating: All-Star snub? How about holding a starfish on an ATV on a beach instead? Klay Thompson View this post on Instagram A post shared by Klay Thompson (@klaythompson) Forever the man of mystery when it comes to where he’s chilling, Thompson did some training, some golf cart driving, and some diving, and knowing him it was probably all in the same day. I’d like to note to any skeptics who are like, “Does golfing really count as a vacation?” It does when you’re doing it barefoot! Rating: May we all strive to chill as hard and in as many ways as he. Jayson Tatum Tatum, Deuce, and the family got away for a quick break where the focal point was this infinity pool. Namely, the suggestion of sitting for long stretches in the infinity pool in this chair, snorkeling around in it like lil Deuce, and taking long, uninterrupted moments to stare at it. Rating: Or perhaps, as the name of the pool suggests, stare beyond it. LeBron James Always a decadent vacation-taker, whether bringing personal inflatables or all of his friends along, James kept it pretty low-key this week. He celebrated national margarita day beside an outdoor fire pit by an ocean — assuming Pacific and farther south than L.A. — and seemed to stay there enjoying the view until dusk, when he shared a pano that revealed Draymond Green was one of his guests.

Rating: What’s nice is if you dig out a wonky looking heart with your toe the ocean will be there to wipe the beach clean so you can try again. The eternal canvas. Rui Hachimura View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rui “Louis” Hachimura 八村 塁 (@rui_8mura) Haters will say why does Rui Hachimura need a vacation and real ones will know haters have probably not read this far, also that everybody deserves a vacation. Rating: Haters especially need a vacation.