All-Star Update: Tyreke out, Harden in for Rookie Challenge

If you’re planning on placing a bet on the NBA All-Star Rookie Challenge, well, you have a gambling problem. But beyond that, you might want to be wary of backing the Sophomores.

Brandon Jennings has been struggling since returning from foot surgery in late-January, Taj Gibson and DeJuan Blair will be technically playing the second half of a back-to-back and probably going even less hard than usual in an exhibition game, and I don’t see too many people on the Sophomore roster who can guard rookies Blake Griffin or John Wall.

But more importantly, reigning Rookie of the Year Tyreke Evans will sit out for the Sophomores due to the same foot injury that will also cost him time for the Sacramento Kings after the All-Star break. In Tyreke’s place, the Sophomores have added James Harden, who is averaging 10.3 points in 25 minutes a night off the bench for Oklahoma City.

CHRIS PAUL HEADLINES SKILLS CHALLENGE

I’m still not sure exactly what’s going on with the Skills Challenge. The best I can gather is that Chris Paul is a lock, while the rest of the five-man field was chosen by fans in an online vote that closed two days ago. The results will be announced tonight during TNT’s NBA coverage.

Those in contention are Stephen Curry, Tony Parker, Baron Davis, Derek Fisher (really?), Derrick Rose, Tyreke Evans, John Wall and Russell Westbrook.