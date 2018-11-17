Allen Iverson Thinks There’s ‘No Way’ Carmelo Anthony Should Retire

Getty Image

Carmelo Anthony is at a decision point in his career. Though he’s still on the Houston Rockets right now, his time with them on the floor is over.

He’s already played on three teams in three seasons at this point, and a buyout after the Thunder traded him to the Hawks was already his first chance at a fresh start. Now, just a month into the current NBA season and his latest fresh start hasn’t worked out, either. There seem to be two trains of thought about Melo now: He could resolve in himself that he needs to just be a role player and find a team that will accept him as such, or he could go overseas and play the way he’s always played his entire career.

Or, you know, he could take his ball — and his money — and call it a career. One friend and former teammate who has gone through a similar situation is Allen Iverson. According to The Athletic, he’s not sold on Melo retiring anytime soon.