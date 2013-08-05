Allen Iverson’s Iconic Reebok Question Mid Is Re-Releasing In A New Colorway This Month

08.05.13 5 years ago

It seems like Reebok has hit us with an amazing sneaker re-release almost every week so far this year. Later this month, it’ll continue with the Reebok Question Mid “#1 Draft Pick.” Perhaps Allen Iverson‘s most iconic silhouette, these will be releasing in very limited quantities on August 23 for $125 and with a blue suede upper and speckled white midsole, they’re paying tribute to Iverson’s career in Philly.

Honoring the historic moment when the Sixers made Iverson the No. 1 overall draft pick in 1996, the customary “3” on the heel has been replaced with a “1.” The sneakers will be available at key retailers including Foot Locker, Finish Line, Jimmy Jazz, Villa, DTLR, Champs, and Reebok.com. Stick with Dime for more details as they emerge.

