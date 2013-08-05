Allen Iverson’s Iconic Reebok Question Mid Is Re-Releasing In A New Colorway This Month

It seems like Reebok has hit us with an amazing sneaker re-release almost every week so far this year. Later this month, it’ll continue with the Reebok Question Mid “#1 Draft Pick.” Perhaps Allen Iverson‘s most iconic silhouette, these will be releasing in very limited quantities on August 23 for $125 and with a blue suede upper and speckled white midsole, they’re paying tribute to Iverson’s career in Philly.

Honoring the historic moment when the Sixers made Iverson the No. 1 overall draft pick in 1996, the customary “3” on the heel has been replaced with a “1.” The sneakers will be available at key retailers including Foot Locker, Finish Line, Jimmy Jazz, Villa, DTLR, Champs, and Reebok.com. Stick with Dime for more details as they emerge.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.