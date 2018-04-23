Allen Iverson Is ‘Bothered’ By People Who ‘Forget’ Kobe When Debating Michael Jordan And LeBron

With each passing day, debates pitting LeBron James against Michael Jordan get a little more intense. These arguments usually exist to try and determine which player is the best of all time, and while guys like Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar get plenty of praise, the discussion usually involves James and Jordan.

Allen Iverson isn’t really a fan of the argument being framed this way. It’s not because he doesn’t think they’re two of the best to ever play, but rather, Iverson thinks that debating Jordan vs. James means Kobe Bryant isn’t getting the respect he deserves.

Iverson, in a video for UNGUARDED, explained that it straight up bothers him that Bryant’s name doesn’t pop up in these conversations.

