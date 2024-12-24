Michael Vick was officially introduced as the head football coach at Norfolk State University on Monday, as the Newport News native was returning to his home area to coach the Spartans in his first collegiate head coaching job.

On hand for his introductory press conference was a fellow 757 legend, as Hampton, VA native Allen Iverson dropped in to show his support for his friend being named head coach. It was very cool to see two of the greatest athletes to ever come from that area together in such a celebratory moment for Vick, as he gets set to embark on his coaching career.

Iverson spoke with the assembled media in Norfolk afterwards and spoke passionately about why he thinks Vick will succeed, noting his journey in life is something that everyone, not just the kids at Norfolk State, can learn from.

Vick starred at Virginia Tech and became the No. 1 overall pick of the Atlanta Falcons, where he became a Pro Bowler before his career was derailed after he pled guilty to playing a role in a dog-fighting ring in 2007. Vick served two years in prison and has worked with a number of organizations since his release to combat animal cruelty and abuse, rebuilding his life and career in the process, as he returned to football with the Eagles in 2009 and won the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year. As Iverson notes, Vick’s story is remarkable and he can provide unique insight to the kids he coaches on navigating life as an athlete and teach them important lessons off the field as well.