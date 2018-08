So this Swizz Beatz video for “Street Knock” (featuring A$AP Rocky) dropped yesterday, and lo and behold, there is Allen Iverson. Now, I have zero problems with A.I. making a cameo in this video. What I 100 percent have an issue with is A.I. being reduced to the role of Hot Sauce:

