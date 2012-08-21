Allen Iverson, Rick Ross & Others Talk New Reebok Sneakers

is killing it this summer. They’ve released a ton of incredible Pump Omni Lite colorways , and that’ll continue into the fall. But perhaps most importantly, they brought back many of the greatestsneakers ever: the Question and the Answer IV . Yesterday, they took over Las Vegas with the help of, and, and unveiled what they have in store for the upcoming months.

Wilkins discussed his signature sneaker Pump Twilight Zone (which is dropping this Friday) and what made it special to him. Rick Ross and Tyga discussed their new partnerships with Reebok Classics, and the group reflected on Emmitt Smith‘s ES22. This sneaker originally dropped in 1997, and hasn’t been released since. But it’s coming back this holiday season.

I’m sure many fans will be interested in hearing what the Answer had to say. He spoke on the earlier Question and Answer IV releases. But most importantly, he alerted everyone that there will be another Question release in October – this time in a white/navy colorway – as well as future Answer IV releases in November.

Stay tuned in the coming weeks as more information arrives.

