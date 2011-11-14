Allen Iverson Would ‘Relish’ Signing In Boston; LeBron Says He’d Take Kobe 1-On-1

You know big expectations are in store when you win by 16 points and yet the opposing crowd is still chanting overrated. But that’s just how it’s going to be all season for North Carolina. UNC Asheville isn’t much competition, no matter what Tyler Zeller (27 points) tried to say after the game was over. North Carolina did the same thing on Sunday that they did against Michigan State: play well enough to take control, and go on cruise control the rest of the way. Honestly, this team is so loaded with star power that they can get away with it. Yesterday, it wasn’t just Zeller but all of the big guns. Harrison Barnes dropped another cool 17 points, but was still out-shined by Kendall Marshall (15 assists) and John Henson (20 points, 12 rebounds). It is still early, but do you think they are at all overrated? … Speaking of expectations, when was the last time Vandy had some as big as they do this year? Try 46 years (they have their highest preseason ranking since 1965). They didn’t look too good yesterday, losing rather easily at home to Cleveland State 71-58. John Jenkins had 17, but Jeffery Taylor was virtually non-existant (eight points in 34 minutes). No one’s saying Vanderbilt isn’t talented, but it always takes time to adjust to having people say it better be Sweet 16/Elite 8 or bust … The other top 25 teams in action all won: Louisville, Pitt, Baylor, Arizona, Texas A&M, Cincy and Cal … According to Marc Berman of The New York Post, the hit NBA reality show “The Association” has contacted the New York Knicks for their third season. “The Association” is the NBA version of “Hard Knocks,” HBO’s fascinating NFL documentary – but what do you guys think? Are the Knicks the best candidate for “The Association” this year? Obviously the Miami Heat would be up there with the Lakers and maybe Oklahoma City simply for the fact that all three teams are championship contenders with high profile stars. But a dark horse for “The Association’s” third season… how about the Minnesota Timberwolves? When you have guys like Mike Beasley, Kevin Love, Ricky Rubio and the No. 2 pick in the draft, Derrick Williams, on the roster, you know that’s going to be good TV. And don’t forget David Kahn, the Mad Hatter who’s mostly mad with not that many tricks. Couldn’t you see Mike Beasley throwing a tantrum at practice, then storming out of the gym and into the locker room, throwing things around violently like an six-year-old who was just told by his parents that they ate all of his Halloween candy? Or Ricky Rubio gradually coming to grips with the fact he hasn’t noticeably improved in two years and may not be able to handle the physicality of the NBA? Or Kevin Love being the first player to tweet while at the free throw line? Or interviews with David Kahn where he says things that make you turn to your buddy and say, “Wait, what did he just say?” … According to the Boston Globe, Allen Iverson wants to play for the Celtics. Apparently Iverson has the upmost respect for Doc Rivers and the current Celtics roster and would “relish the opportunity to play in that organization.” Sorry Allen, but the Celtics are already old enough. Yet no matter what we think, something tells us if Boston’s vets are on board, the Cs are the perfect place to try to reign in the mercurial former star … LeBron James says he thinks he would beat Kobe Bryant in one-on-one. If you actually watch the interview, LeBron didn’t come out and say he would beat Kobe specifically. But when posed the question of who would win that matchup, LeBron said he would take himself over anybody (obviously) in a one-on-one situation. But there’s another thing he says in the video that could be contrived as a jab at Kobe: “I’m a team basketball player, man. It’s not a one-on-one sport…” Are we reaching? Probably. But it’s interesting that James attacked the question so differently than Bryant. When 24 was initially asked this last fall, he seemed to enjoy the fact that he thought he was better. Easily. Whether you want to look this far into it or not, it’s obvious James is a little sick of the question. He ended the interview saying he would appreciate it if people would stop asking him that question. You could take a screenshot at any point during the interview and it’d make the ultimate stone face picture … The Red Storm is now 3-0, but that’s not anything remotely interesting at this point. We want to talk names. We mentioned last week how their whole team seems to be littered with unique and original names. Yesterday, they were paced by sophomore guard Nurideen Lindsey (15 points, 10 rebounds and nine dimes) in their 82-59 win over Maryland-Baltimore County … And this year’s Hall of Fame nominees were announced, and some of the more interesting names on there include Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond, Jerry Krause and Vlade Divac. Reggie Miller, back to try again, is on there as well. Will it finally be Miller time this year? … We’re out like Iverson in Boston.
Insert 4th quarter joke here.
St Johns looking like they make make some noise again this year. They haven’t been consistently good since the Erick Barkley and Omar Cook days. Hopefully they can keep it up, because I grew up rooting for them.
A Smack with no mention of the Lockout? Splendid.
How isn’t reggie a hall of famer?
well, celtics win when they play defense. but being old and getting slower every year, that D isn’t suffocating as it once has been. adding iverson would make them even slower and suffer more at D. AI used to gable on D when he was younger and due to his quickness he managed to get some steals. now he’s nowhere as quick and being tweener, he’d lots of problems defending bigger and stronger guards. plus, don’t think celtics would start him and he said he’s not bench players.
as for respect for boston and doc, i don’t doubt it. but in his possition, AI would say he has respect for sterling if that would give him a job in clippers
Vandy’s playing without Festus Ezeli, who’s one of the best centers in the nation and a likely draft pick this year.
That’s not to take anything away from Cleveland State, though. They played a hell of a game. Vandy needs to learn how to win without Fez. They played sloppy ball today, and it showed on the scoreboard.
it should have been miller time the first time around.
I have no problem with what Lebron said. He has to say that.
But like they say, ‘actions speak louder than words’. Dude was getting a bit hot under the collar. He may have said he would win 1-on-1, but his body said otherwise. He doesn’t believe his own words.
Kobe, on the other hand, was cool as ice when he posed with the same question. He knows he would whoop that ass.
Lebron’s confidence is shaky.
You have to have read between the lines to get the correct interpretation of what James actually meant. He said that he wouldn’t NOT take himself in a one on one game. That is more a testament to LeBron’s confidence in his game than him believing he is better than Kobe in that format. So in actuality, a reporter wouldn’t have had to insert Kobe’s name when asking whom LeBron thought he could beat. LeBron already would HAVE to pick himself according to the way he phrased his response.
…also, LeBron can’t afford to hurt his brand anymore by conceding to someone whom many, if not everyone, regards as his rival. It was okay when he wasa 3rd/4th yr player, but now his mentality is to be the best at his craft.
Mike – I wouldn’t put Reggie in the HOF, but he’ll get in eventually I guess.
I couldn’t care less about not having an NBA season at this point. How pathetic is that? A one on one game is absolutely worthless. I guess in a sense that it helps you work on getting your shot off, but that’s it.
Iverson isn’t getting signed by the Celtics. He likely isn’t in shape (like he ever was) and people finally realize that his word isn’t shit. He’ll tell you what you want to hear but he’ll do what he wants to do.
2nd what Jay said…
Lebron maybe thinks he can maybe beat Kobe 1-on-1, if maybe his jumper is fallin n maybe he gets comfortable in the post and maybe…..
If you REALLY want to read between the lines…
“”I’m a team basketball player, man. It’s not a one-on-one sport…” ”
^ played like a politician who doesn’t want to admit he’s not up to par. That’s like asking Emmitt Smith who the better runningback is between him and Barry Sanders… and Emmitt coming back with “It’s a team game. I rely heavily on my O-Line to help me pick up extra yards. It’s not just about me.”
Fuck that. Lol. We all know his words are true, but ain’t no fuckin way Emmitt would say that PC garbage. No competitor would say that and then get annoyed after like LBJ did. Emmitt would be like, “That’s easy – I’m better. Next question.” Kobe said it because he has the utmost confidence in himself. Lebron will never say it because he’s scared he’ll have to back it up one day.
And if we judge Lebron solely last year’s Finals, one would think he would chose Mike Bibby or Mike Miller over himself in a one-on-one situation. Bullshit answer. He’s aware of his shakiness, and that’s why he deflected the question.
I don’t like what I am about to do…here goes.
Defending Lebron, take 1. Aaaaaand ACTION!
Lebron is taking a dig at Kobe by saying that one on one doesn’t matter. That given the same two teams, his team would beat Kobe’s team because Lebron would be able to get his teammates involved more than Kobe would. Kobe would score a ton of one on one baskets, but lose the game because Lebron would get more rebounds and assists and can use his teammates better. He would also point out that his career scoring is better than Kobe’s and tell Kobe to suck it. He’d then point out to Kobe that his rebounds and assists are higher than Kobe’s for their careers and tell Kobe to suck it more. So rather than the one on one game settling the alpha dog/who’s better issue, it’s really a cop out on Kobe’s part because if you compare their stats, not rings, stats, Lebron has better numbers.
CUT!! CUT!!!! You don’t really believe that, do you Island?
Well, yes, but no. Can I take a shower now?
To be great you gotta believe that you can take all comers. You can’t take question like that seriously and answer objectively. Every nna baller should just say yes when asked if they think they can win any basketball contest, if not, why play.
Reggie got snubbed on his first ballot and is a lock this time. I hate him, but he’d still get my vote.
haa BI go shower, you did well
at jay, i second what you say.
Lebron James game consist of driving to the basket with his head down using his power to bull people over and either a) getting fouled, b) making the basket or c) passing to open teamate. Once he has done this succesfully a couple of times his defender starts to back off giving him room for the jumper.
Kobe on the other hand can score from anywhere on the court and now thanks to Hakeem “The Dream” Olajuwan has post moves for days.
Lebron probably wants people to stop asking because it’s a pretty stupid question. He knows Kobe would win hands down. Kobe is just to skilled in everyway. Lebron not so much!
I think 1 on 1 games don’t require all that much skill. If your one move is effective, so be it. You don’t need to by Mchale in the post if you can simply overpower your defender. I dare you to flop in a 1 on 1 game. If push came to shove, I’d take the 6 foot jump hook over 7 shoulder fake 17 foot double pump fadeaways.
A ninja has a sword, a few daggers, maybe some fishing wire to choke you, some ninja stars, nunchucks, and probably a few poison darts. A master of all of his weapons. A cowboy has his 6-shooter and just needs you to be infront of him. One is more dangerous that the other but they both can be very effective. Let Kobe get fancy and miss a few jumpers. Lebron, if smart, will just bully him under the rim, pump fake and smile the entire time, adjust his headband and then rise up.
@ F&F – When’s the last time you saw Kobe miss a jumper…LOL
I love Mitch Richmond. Hope he gets in. Great guy.
Lebron may have better rebounding stats, assists, etc. But he doesnt have the mental make up of Kobe and he doesnt have 5 rings. So to say that Lebrons team would win… I understand his team won in the reg season for like the last 3 years but… LBJ has flamed out in the last 3 playoffs too.
Let me ask this… Would you take Kobe say 05-07 or LBJ the last 3 years… I’m taking KB