Halftime of the WNBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas brought the Three-Point Contest, which is always one of the highlights of both the NBA and WNBA All-Star festivities, and Wednesday night was no exception. Jonquel Jones, Allie Quigley, Sami Whitcomb, and Jewell Loyd were the four contestants and all of them put on a show, headlined in the first round by a sensational performance from Jones, as the 6’6 center flaunted her shooting touch with 27 points to book a trip to the final round.

JONQUEL JONES WENT OFF 🤯 27pts for the 1st round 👌 pic.twitter.com/njytVWTPzq — WNBA (@WNBA) July 15, 2021

Whitcomb posted 26 points to apply pressure to the two-time champion of the contest, Allie Quigley of the Chicago Sky, and she managed to answer with 27 points, advancing to the finals against Jones on the final moneyball of the last rack. In the finals, Jones got off to a slower start but caught fire when she needed to on the moneyball rack and hitting one of the Dew Zone three-pointers to put up a more than respectable 24, but when Quigley got it going it was just automatic as she ran away on the final rack to beat Jones with 27 and earn her third Three-Point Contest crown.

YOU LOVE TO SEE IT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iSn5dd4AQR — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) July 15, 2021

Watching an elite shooter get into a rhythm is one of the most beautiful things in basketball, and once Quigley locked in it seemed like everything was falling. Jones’ reaction while watching Quigley mow down the moneyball rack was especially great, as she could just see the Three-Point title slipping away from her, with nothing she could do about it. Quigley’s wife, fellow Sky teammate and WNBA All-Star Courtney Vandersloot, was especially fired up after the win, producing a tremendous reaction.

It was a very fun contest, per usual, and provided some terrific late drama in both rounds, with Quigley showing why she’s considered one of (if not THE) WNBA’s best shooters in the process, while Jones turned heads with her shooting prowess from the center position.