Is Alperen Şengün Ready To Be The Rockets’ Starting Center?

In late June, the Houston Rockets dealt Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks, shipping their starting center from last year to their divisional rival without getting a replacement in return. The Rockets didn’t address that vacancy in the Draft or free agency either, and it’s almost entirely because of Houston’s confidence in second-year big man Alperen Şengün.

As a rookie, the then-19-year-old largely adhered to a bench role but impressed throughout his 1,489 minutes (20.7/game). Despite not garnering an All-Rookie Team nod — that class is loaded! — he averaged 9.6 points (55.2 percent true shooting), 5.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. He laid the groundwork to potentially be an integral member of Houston’s core, now spearheaded by Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. At the very least, the organization’s interest is piqued, a testament to the campaign Şengün authored in 2021-22.

Now, he’ll go from stand-in starter playing reserve minutes to first-string center for a team aiming to progress. The priority may still be youthful development, but presumably Houston would prefer to avoid the Western Conference cellar after two consecutive seasons there. Şengün, through his own contributions and evolution, can help achieve that.

The most remarkable component of Şengün’s rookie season was how he self-created fairly effectively amid poor floor-spacing and inconsistent decision-making from ball-handlers. According to Cleaning The Glass, half his buckets were unassisted, which ranked in the 97th percentile among bigs. Meanwhile, his 55.2 percent true shooting was just 1.4 points below league average, an encouraging number, given the aforementioned factors and his first-year status.

Playing alongside a dynamite shooter in the power forward Smith and maturation from young playmakers like Green, Kevin Porter Jr., and Josh Christopher represent external factors that could spike Şengün’s efficiency, even beyond anything he addresses this offseason.

Şengün is an ultra-skilled post player, particularly fueled by his rarified flexibility and capacity to endure contact without being deterred. Most centers are not pliable like him, nor do they handle physicality or instigate it as he does. Each game, he was seemingly good for one bonkers bucket full of pivots, fakes, and gyrations. His footwork is deft.

The issue, though, is his physical limitations generally necessitated such genius creativity to thrive inside. He’s only 6’9” with a 7-foot wingspan and a rather poor vertical leaper. Most NBA centers hold clear advantages over him in those regards and that spurred various problems. He shot 61 percent at the rim, which ranked in the 19th percentile among bigs. Granted, fewer than half of his makes were assisted (47 percent, 96th percentile), so the creation burden shouldn’t be ignored.

But the tape reinforced these issues, while also confirming his immense savvy. I’m fascinated to see how he navigates this moving forward, as he just turned 20 and is highly talented. I don’t expect these problems to persist forever, though I do have some hesitancies about to what magnitude they can be resolved. Even so, the dude can look like a wizard on the low block.

One of the most enjoyable angles of analyzing young players, especially as rookies, is aiming to discern which skill flashes are legitimate launching pads for future consistency and which may always be stuck in that purgatory of flashes. With Şengün, his driving game meets this criteria.