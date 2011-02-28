Amar’e Stoudemire’s Block On LeBron James: “Beach Slap”

#LeBron James
02.28.11 7 years ago 27 Comments

One of the best perks of living in New York City is being able to see the back cover of the New York Post every day. Whether it’s Knicks, Nets, Yankees, Mets, Giants or Jets, they always bring their “A” game in the early morning before they have to go press. And after last night’s game in South Beach, you knew they’d have something special. But this? If you missed the block, check it out after the jump.

Good headline? Good block? Let us know what you think.

