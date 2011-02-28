Amar’e Stoudemire’s Block On LeBron James: “Beach Slap”

One of the best perks of living in New York City is being able to see the back cover of the New York Post every day. Whether it’s Knicks, Nets, Yankees, Mets, Giants or Jets, they always bring their “A” game in the early morning before they have to go press. And after last night’s game in South Beach, you knew they’d have something special. But this? If you missed the block, check it out after the jump.
Good headline? Good block? Let us know what you think.
I must say thats a clever headline
That shot wouldn’t even have gone in. Nice block though. I thought Melo’s D on Lebron’s 3-pointer at the end was even better. Both times he forced him to alter his shot. I’ve always thought it was better to force your opponent to take a tougher shot than it is to block it.
@brown
Melo’s D on Lebron was horrible, on the block shot it wouldnt have gone in cause Melo fouled Bron on the wrist when he went up, check the replay and on the 3 pointer Melo ate the pump fake left his feet and gave Bron a wide open 3 to tie the game he just missed the shot. if would have been sick if Bron would have jumped into Melo and hit the 3 for a 4 point play, so nah his defense was tragic, you could do better than that i’d hope…
@brown
do you read your posts before you press submit? you said that its better to give your opponent a tough shot that he can make than to block his shot and end it right there. do you think guys that guard kobe would rather give him a tough shot or stuff it back in his face? come on guy!
great headline though, if not for amare the foul would have been called,,,
@panchitoooo you make a god point about the block over the tough shot, but really you’re tripping about the Melo defense not being great.
That shot had no chance of going in if you watch the replay the shit was going to his the left side of the board maybe 6-8 inches above rim level. No chance of falling.
The D on the three he altered the first one made him adjust, came back and nearly blocked the second. You’re in denial. Give melo credit he really pulled up his shorts. Great game
Does anyone else watch Scott Van Pelt Show? Ryen Russillo (or however you spell it) is a bit of a douche bag right? Top 8 NBA players ranked with no Melo? He is always super critical of Melo. I don’t know he seems like a douche bag know it all kind of a guy. He is far too critical of everyone. but anyways…nice headline though
Ain’t no doubt y’all that them Knicks be gangsta yo.
the left handed layup was only below the rim cause melo caught him on the wrist, if amare didnt come over and SMASH the shot then it would have been more obvious since melo didnt get any of the ball. you never leave your feet defensively on a last second shot to win or tie the game and Melo did on the pump fake so how is that good defense? plus Melo was no where near the shot when Bron went up, Bron just bricked it…did you see that frye 3 pointer to win the game? frye did the same pump fake but his defender didnt leave his feet and played great D but frye still busted it in his face, now that was awesome just better offense. if lebron would have made that 3 we would be saying why did melo bite on the pump fake when he should have just closed and put his hands up.
all im saying is leaving your feet on a pump fake is fundamentally bad defense
PANCHITOOOO
I think everyone understands what ur sayin buddy
@ron
lol maybe they do…but they keep saying melo played good D on the 3 as if the pump fake didnt do exactly what it was meant for. all i know is that i cant wait till the playoffs!!!
I agree with panchitoooo and @hooper – it doesn’t matter if it was going in or not because it’s still a foul. You can play great defense the entire possession but if you foul at the end it was all for nothing. Of course that’s not even the case here because great defense doesn’t result in a guy getting a layup or a wide-open three.
@DH
brilliant post…
“great defense doesn’t result in a guy getting a layup or a wide-open three”
im gonna write that down somewhere…
@brown
i “beach slapped” your post buddy
lol @ panchitoo
what foul??what replay were you watching..jebron lames initiated the body contact (like always)…good no call (which shocked the shit out of me)…jus cuz JeBron Lames cries that he got fouled doesn’t mean he actually got fouled
@s bucketz
im watching the one on the top of this article…lol. if you pause it on the 20, 26, or 35 second you can see how Melo uses his right hand to stops Brons left arm from extending and kissing the ball off the glass. Bron knows that amares coming so how do you stop from getting blocked by amare? you put it off the glass before he get there but he couldnt cause Melo fouled him…
if thats a foul the nba is charmin soft
when you have the ball in one hand especially your off hand even the softest foul can alter your layup,but i guess lebron could have took it up stronger but either way its a foul…just watch how the layup looked when Bron released it and you can tell from that alone he got fouled cause that was an easy layup after he crossed Melo with the one-two step left then right? Melo was smart not to come down hard with his right hand but he still came down with it on Brons arm.
@ron
thought you said everyone understood? lmao
@panchitooo
and thats the problem. that was a good no call on lebron. those little bullshit touch fouls that people who drive to the bucket irk the shit outta me. if you want the the foul, then create the contact and go up stronger, melo played good D on lebron because lebron wanted to go up with his left and did not allow him to go that way so when lebron had to adjust and force his way back to his right hand but that had to go back left. that gave amare enough time to come and block the shot. that shot may not have gone in regardless with out the block but come on man, that was pretty good D, not great but good. the point of defense is to keep the offensive player from shooting and pciking up their dribble, block or steal the ball, or force the toughest shot or pass possible that could lead to a turnover and thats what Melo did, he forced a bad shot and allowed a help defender to come over and block the shot. that was good D. had they called that foul, it would have been another stupid ass superstar call in clutch time that would not have been deserved. on the three mentioned. yea Melo bit on the pump fake but he recovered enough to force an alteration in lebrons 3 pointer. not good defense, but good enough.
good defenders dont always get blocks or steals, but they keep players they are checking from scoring in some way without fouling.
That was was great Defense by Melo. The whole World knew once Lebron caught the ball 30 feet away from the basket as usual instead of in the post like Jordan and Kobe, what was going to happen. Even if Amare did not come over for the block, that shot was not going in. Guy acts like the post is his krytonite and wonders why he does not have a ring.
@chaos
So your saying there was a foul, thank you…Melo didnt force anything on that layup that was the “move” that lebron choose to use on Melo. same move Dwade does all the time, you fake going left and you cross over their body with your two steps. Amare played aweseome help D, Melo let Bron get right to the basket with no resistence. if the defensive play was to let Bron get all the way to the basket and HOPEFULLY Amare can block it or not then i guess you can say Melo played good defense. playing lockdown defense means your man cant even take a shot or drive in the lane and attempt a layup, it means he has to pass the ball cause he cant handle what you doing to him, thats how i play D, i guess you play D like Melo. and how did Melo alter Brons 3 point shot? Bron shot that 3 just like he shoots all 3s, no double clutch or hesitation he just bricked the shot thats all. go watch the replay again on nba.com i did before i even mentioned that 3 point situation. Melos like almost a foot away from him to his right. Bron burned Melo twice with perfect offensive moves it just didnt work out both times, it happens…
@sporty J
even if the shot didnt go in and amare didnt block it Bron was in position for the rebound and the put back cause Melo was so off balance and in bad position that he was almost out of bounce. so stop with the ifs…but your right Bron could have got it in the post but against melo maybe that wouldve have been the best idea since melo is a better post defender than 1on1 face up defender plus getting the ball in the post allows the defense to double bron from with a weak side defender. Melos slow and cant defend Bron coming full speed straight at him especially if Bron fakes left then steps right. Bron should have just jammed it in but i guess he knows better now…you’ll see next time
if you consider that a foul..u need to check between ur legs to make sure u dont have a vagina
@bucketz
vagina reference, real classy…
“those little bullshit touch fouls that people who drive to the bucket irk the shit outta me.”
touch foul or not you called it a foul so check yours first before you write such an ignorant comment about yourself
You just made up the whats “ifs” with all the Melo was off balance and Lebron>>>woulda, coulda, shoulda got the put back. I was looking at the angle of the shot regardless of rather Amare came over and blocked it and that looked like it was not going in regardless. I dont see the foul your talking about either because Carmelo was backing up the whole way and knew Lebron was going to try to throw his body into him. Lebron still could have caught the ball at the top of the key in the post and than face the basket instead of 30 feet away and try to develope his speed like the Juggernat and run everybody over. Thats why Amare was able to block that shot. There a saying in football that you run North and South because thats the quickiest way to score and least amount of steps. Once he caught the ball that far out he might as well have faked like he was going to drive and pull up for the jay. Catching a ball way out there gives an NBA defense to much time to react.
panchitoooo obviously loves lebrons cock lol
@panchitooooo
there was a good pump but he recovered and threw lebrons shot off to the left…(which was the direction he was flying in). On the drive he stayed in front of LeBron all the way it was good defense man. if you say he fouled him thats your opinion. But it wasn’t called. If we’re going to call fouls melo would have had a ton more points because he gets fouled every time he drives to the lane.
I am not knocking you or anything man, just a good argument I think. So I won’t call you any names or anything man lol…but it was good defense, a contested forced off angled throw in is good defense. This is the NBA not rec. I will give you credit though, carmelo ate shit on the pump fake lol