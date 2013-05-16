Amazing Nike LeBron X “Killer Elite” Customs

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #LeBron James
05.16.13 5 years ago

The Nike LeBron X has become a favorite among custom sneaker designers, and the “Killer Elite” custom created recently by Mache shows again why he is held in such high regard. By popular demand, these were put up for sale on Mache’s online store earlier today. Only five pairs will be sold and they’ll not be recreated or restocked.

The sneaker sports a two-toned black and gunmetal upper with 3M reflective graphics, meaning flash will change the shoe’s look (as you can see below). There is also blood red branding and custom laces. This angry look is an ode to all of the gunmetal player exclusives that LeBron James has worn throughout the years.

To check out more of Mache’s work, follow him on Instagram.

What do you think?

