Amir Johnson Buys Every Copy Of Drake’s “Nothing Was The Same”

09.26.13 5 years ago

Yeah, we make fun of Drake from time to time. But his new album Nothing Was The Same is still pretty damn good. It released (officially) earlier this week and Toronto’s Amir Johnson hit the local mall to buy every… single… album. Yep, the Raptor forward spent close to $1,000 to support the Toronto rapper’s latest release before handing them out to loyal fans. That’s pretty awesome, even if some of these people (like those middle-aged cops) probably listened to NWTS once before disposing of it. Hopefully Drake returns the favor with some free Raptors tickets for the fans this season.

What do you think of this?

