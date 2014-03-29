Amir Johnson’s Game-Winning Putback

Raptors power forward Amir Johnson only netted four baskets on Friday night with the Celtics in town, but the last of his field goals was the most important. With the clock ticking down inside 10 seconds, and the score tied at 103-all, Kyle Lowry got into the lane for a right-handed layup attempt that fell short as Lowry fell on his back. But Johnson was there for the putback.

A fan of elephants, it’s hard not to love Amir Johnson, and if you’re a Raptors fan you’ve got yet another reason to love the 6-9 power forward. Johnson jumped right after Lowry’s miss, caught the ball and shot it off the backboard for the game-winning bucket all in one fluid motion. Not many 6-9 guys can do that.

