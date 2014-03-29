Amir Johnson’s Game-Winning Putback

#Video #Boston Celtics #GIFs
03.29.14 4 years ago

Raptors power forward Amir Johnson only netted four baskets on Friday night with the Celtics in town, but the last of his field goals was the most important. With the clock ticking down inside 10 seconds, and the score tied at 103-all, Kyle Lowry got into the lane for a right-handed layup attempt that fell short as Lowry fell on his back. But Johnson was there for the putback.

A fan of elephants, it’s hard not to love Amir Johnson, and if you’re a Raptors fan you’ve got yet another reason to love the 6-9 power forward. Johnson jumped right after Lowry’s miss, caught the ball and shot it off the backboard for the game-winning bucket all in one fluid motion. Not many 6-9 guys can do that.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#Boston Celtics#GIFs
TAGSAMIR JOHNSONBOSTON CELTICSDimeMaggifsTORONTO RAPTORSvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP