And So It Begins: Dime’s NBA Draft Diary With Isaiah Thomas, Part 2

After leading Washington to back-to-back conference titles in the Pac-10 Tournament over the last two seasons, junior Isaiah Thomas (who also claimed back-to-back conference MOP honors in those same title runs) decided the time was right to test his talents on another level: the NBA. During his time in Seattle, the 5-9 guard was nothing short of an offensive force. After averaging 16.9 points and 3.9 assists a game as a sophomore, he returned this season to drop 16.8 and 6.1 per and navigate UW to a Sweet Sixteen appearance in the NCAA Tournament. And as the kid embarks on his journey away from college and into the pros, we wanted to give him his own space, and voice, to roam. So, follow along with Isaiah on his Dime NBA Draft Diary and entry No. 2…

*** *** ***

I’m back for the second entry of my Dime Magazine Draft Diary and have had a very productive week.

Since my last entry, I competed at the 2011 NBA Draft Combine in Chicago as one of the 54 players honored with an invite. It’s something that I have been looking forward to for a long time, and going into the week I was excited and very confident that I was prepared to show what I can do in athletic testing, on-court drills and team interviews.

While in Chicago, I had the opportunity to meet with multiple teams, which was a great experience. I also had my man T.J. Regan following me around and documenting the process for me. He’s a young, but accomplished, filmmaker who has directed music videos for artists such as Wiz Khalifa and Nipsey Hussle. Together, we’re working on a documentary of my draft process and potentially first couple of years in my NBA career. It’s something that is fun and kind of different at the same time because he’s capturing the ups, downs, highs, lows, etc. It will definitely be interesting.

I am leaving today for Sacramento to workout for, and meet, with the Kings. From there, I will be going to Portland, Toronto, Dallas, Miami, Chicago, L.A. (Lakers), Memphis, Boston, and possibly a couple more. It’s looking like I won’t be off the road until around Draft Day.

Twenty days left y’all. This process is busy, tough and a lot of work, but at the same time I am enjoying every single second of it!

The marathon continues…

Before I end this, I want to send a shout out to my big bro Carlton Weatherby, as he recently graduated from Harvard Business School. Proud of you, bro!

– I.T.

Follow Isaiah on Twitter at @Isaiah_Thomas2.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.