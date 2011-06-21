And So It Begins: Dime’s NBA Draft Diary With Isaiah Thomas, Part 3

After leading Washington to back-to-back conference titles in the Pac-10 Tournament over the last two seasons, junior Isaiah Thomas (who also claimed back-to-back conference MOP honors in those same title runs) decided the time was right to test his talents on another level: the NBA. During his time in Seattle, the 5-9 guard was nothing short of an offensive force. After averaging 16.9 points and 3.9 assists a game as a sophomore, he returned this season to drop 16.8 and 6.1 per and navigate UW to a Sweet Sixteen appearance in the NCAA Tournament. And as the kid embarks on his journey away from college and into the pros, we wanted to give him his own space, and voice, to roam.

In addition to documenting his process with Dime, Isaiah has also been the focus of his own pre-Draft documentary. From Isaiah’s brother, Alonzo Weatherby, on the project: “This film is far more than just the classic ‘underdog story.’ It is also much more than simply a highlight tape of Isaiah in the gym putting in extra hours, getting up extra shots and working out against other top NBA prospects. This film captures who he really is off the court. His true feelings, expectations, goals, motivations, struggles, and fears, or lack thereof, are all on full display and eloquently presented for you and others to see. I am confident that (viewers) will be captivated by his authenticity and walk away more impressed with him as a person rather than just a talented basketball player.”

Although the film’s not slated to drop for more than a minute, here is its first official trailer:

I can’t believe the NBA Draft is only two days away!

I completed my last and final pre-draft workout this afternoon with the world champion Dallas Mavericks. It was an honor to workout for them and I could feel the “championship buzz” all throughout the organization. I could definitely see myself playing there, as it would not only be a GREAT opportunity to learn from their veteran and Hall of Fame guards, but also an incredible opportunity to learn what it really takes to be a world champion.

It is truly a blessing to be considered an NBA prospect working out for, and interviewing with, organizations across the country. This process has been more than what I expected and I’ve made sure to take full advantage of it, as it is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

I feel very confident with how I have played and presented myself throughout the draft process. I put forth my best effort in preparing my mind and body, working on my weaknesses, and showing that I’m willing to do whatever it takes to not only get drafted, but to make a strong and immediate impact on whatever organization picks me. I’ve done my part and am comfortable knowing that it is now in God’s hands.

I was thinking about going to New York City to experience the NBA Draft festivities firsthand with the rest of the potential draftees, but decided to go back home to Tacoma, Wash., to celebrate with those closest to me. I’ve been waiting for this day ever since I picked up a basketball and who better to celebrate a day like this than with my loved ones? My circle (family and friends) means everything to me and I couldn’t see myself enjoying this moment without them next to me.

In closing, I would like to thank each and every team that invited me to meet with them during this process. The Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers and world champion Dallas Mavericks.

Lastly, I want to thank Dime Magazine for letting me share my process with everyone. It’s been an honor.

Take care and God bless!

-I.T.

