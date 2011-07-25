And So It Begins: Dime’s NBA Draft Diary With Isaiah Thomas, Part 4

After leading Washington to back-to-back conference titles in the Pac-10 Tournament over the last two seasons, junior Isaiah Thomas (who also claimed back-to-back conference MOP honors in those same title runs) decided the time was right to test his talents on another level: the NBA. During his time in Seattle, the 5-9 guard was nothing short of an offensive force. After averaging 16.9 points and 3.9 assists a game as a sophomore, he returned this season to drop 16.8 and 6.1 per and navigate UW to a Sweet Sixteen appearance in the NCAA Tournament. And as the kid embarks on his journey away from college and into the pros, we wanted to give him his own space, and voice, to roam. So, follow along with Isaiah on his Dime NBA Draft Diary and the start to his journey as a member of the Sacramento Kings…
UPDATE: Beyond being drafted with the 60th, and final, selection in this past June’s Draft by Sacramento, Isaiah has also signed on to become part of the Reebok family. Additionally, his ongoing documentary, directed by T.J. Regan, has produced its second trailer for the film. Enjoy.
It’s been awhile, y’all and a lot has happened since my last diary entry.
Wow great story I pray that you do well brother!! I always pull for the little guy you have shown great heart and I look forward to seing you in the L.
I still don’t understand how a player like Kemba Walker gets drafted #9 and Isaiah Thomas has to wait til the last pick… I still maintain he was the 3rd best PG in the draft and I believe if he gets the chance he’ll prove me right.
Him and Morris I think have the potential to start in the NBA.
@iCARNACKI Kemba isn’t a bad PG.
Oh I’m not saying Kemba is bad at all and that is part of my argument. I look at Kemba Walker as a Ben Gordon who can also lead a team. I look at Isaiah Thomas as Nate Robinson with leadership and the ability to run an offense.
The only thing that separates them by FIFTY ONE draft spaces is about an inch in height and the fact Kemba had publicity.
I think Kemba is a good player, I just personally think Thomas is better or at worst equal. And to say that you have to use a lottery pick on one and the other nearly went undrafted… its ridiculous, but then we are talking about GMs that would rather pick a international player they’ve never heard of or seen play than pick up Jacob Pullen or Scotty Hopson and develop them.