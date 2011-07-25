And So It Begins: Dime’s NBA Draft Diary With Isaiah Thomas, Part 4

After leading Washington to back-to-back conference titles in the Pac-10 Tournament over the last two seasons, junior(who also claimed back-to-back conference MOP honors in those same title runs) decided the time was right to test his talents on another level: the NBA. During his time in Seattle, the 5-9 guard was nothing short of an offensive force. After averaging 16.9 points and 3.9 assists a game as a sophomore, he returned this season to drop 16.8 and 6.1 per and navigate UW to a Sweet Sixteen appearance in the NCAA Tournament. And as the kid embarks on his journey away from college and into the pros, we wanted to give him his own space, and voice, to roam. So, follow along with Isaiah on his Dime NBA Draft Diary and the start to his journey as a member of the Sacramento Kings…

UPDATE: Beyond being drafted with the 60th, and final, selection in this past June’s Draft by Sacramento, Isaiah has also signed on to become part of the Reebok family. Additionally, his ongoing documentary, directed by T.J. Regan, has produced its second trailer for the film. Enjoy.

It’s been awhile, y’all and a lot has happened since my last diary entry.