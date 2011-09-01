And So It Begins: Dime’s NBA Draft Diary With Isaiah Thomas, Part 5

After leading Washington to back-to-back conference titles in the Pac-10 Tournament over the last two seasons, junior(who also claimed back-to-back conference MOP honors in those same title runs) decided the time was right to test his talents on another level: the NBA. During his time in Seattle, the 5-9 guard was nothing short of an offensive force. After averaging 16.9 points and 3.9 assists a game as a sophomore, he returned this season to drop 16.8 and 6.1 per and navigate UW to a Sweet Sixteen appearance in the NCAA Tournament. And as the kid embarks on his journey away from college and into the pros, we wanted to give him his own space, and voice, to roam. So, follow along with Isaiah on his Dime NBA Draft Diary and the start to his journey as a member of the Sacramento Kings…

*** *** ***

What’s up everybody? I’m back like I left my cell phone.

Since my last Dime diary, I’ve been keeping myself pretty busy out here during the lockout with workouts, Pro-Ams, community activities, etc. Here’s some of what I’ve been up to…

My big bro, Jamal Crawford, runs arguably the best Pro-Am in the country up in Seattle at the Rainier Vista Boys & Girls Club. Every game is competitive, the crowd is always hyped, and all of the Seattle pros come out to play (Crawford, Spencer Hawes, Nate Robinson, Terrence Williams, Aaron Brooks, Brandon Roy, Will Conroy, etc.), as well as some others from around the country like John Wall. We also all work out together every Tuesday and Thursday, and keep each other motivated and in shape. Nobody wants to get shown up. It’s such a close-knit family amongst the pro basketball players out here. We all support each other and push each other to get better and to that next level. There are no egos, no jealousy and no negativity â€“ we all just want to see each other succeed. I always wonder if other cities have what we have going on up in the Northwest. I’m putting it out there now: We would beat any of the other Pro-Am’s All-Stars with our All-Stars! Greater NC Pro-Am, Goodman League, Drew League, Wallace Prather, etc.

I also had a chance to play in the Wallace Prather Jr. Pro-Am playoffs while visiting ATL to workout with my big homie, “The Champ,” Jason Terry. The Pro-Am kind of reminded me of Jamal’s Pro-Am, as it was played at one of the local Boys & Girls Clubs/community centers, and the city really came out to show their love and support. There were also a lot of pros playing like Jarrett Jack, Derrick Favors, Louis Williams, Travis Leslie and Anthony Morrow. The team I was playing with lost in the semis to Williams’ team. It was a good game and I definitely learned a few vet tricks from Lou-Will. I had a great time down there and definitely plan on coming back next summer.